Superhero movies are the most popular today, before the 2000s there were good deliveries, but it was with the beginning of the new century that great films like X-Men arrived – 81% and Spider-Man – 89%. Now, in 2021, there is a superhero franchise that dominates above all others, the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Under the direction of producer Kevin Feige, and with more than 20 feature films released, the UCM has broken numerous records at the box office and has won the hearts of millions of people around the world, but in the most important awards it seems that it has been loaned very little attention.

Detractors of superhero cinema, who regard it as mere entertainment to brutalize the masses, or those who prefer a rival company, are happy that the UCM is ignored in the important categories of the big awards, nonetheless Others believe that it is a prejudice that will have to be overcome sooner or later by the juries that are in charge of awarding the awards.

Kevin Feige, who currently serves as Marvel Entertainment’s Chief Creative Officer, is one of those who believes that there is a prejudice against anything bearing the Marvel logo, and also believes that the work done on Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% is worth taking into account in awards season. There is only one movie in the franchise that made history, Black Panther – 90%, as it was the first in the superhero subgenre to be nominated for an Oscar in the Best Picture category, although it lost to Green Book: A Friendship Without Borders – 78%. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Feige had the following to say (via .):

I think we are always at a deficit because of the Marvel logo and because of a gender bias that certainly exists. I loved that, there was a brilliant moment with Black Panther, when that was put aside and the work was recognized for the achievement that it was. There are many comic book fans who didn’t know who Shang-Chi was. And yet the work that [el director] Destin [Daniel Cretton] Did and [el guionista] Dave [Callaham] Y [la diseñadora de producción] Sue [Chan] Y [el músico] Joel [P West], they created something new that connected with the public. We recognized it, the audience recognized it and I sure would love for the hard work of all these people who are telling their story to be recognized.

Many will think that Feige is exaggerating, however, we can admit that in most of his productions they invest a lot of money to achieve the best possible quality. Sometimes the result is not the most satisfactory, but in general they fulfill their mission, which is to raise a lot of money at the box office and delight the fans. With this strategy, they have managed to make the UCM the highest grossing franchise in all of history, and the day when another surpasses it in that sense does not seem close.

As far as awards are concerned, DC Comics has several recognitions, at the 2009 Oscars ceremony Batman: The Dark Knight – 94% won in the Best Supporting Actor category, the statuette went to Heath Ledger, who died a year earlier at 28 years of age; the role for which he was awarded was that of the Joker, a villain who overshadowed the protagonist himself. At the 2020 Oscars ceremony, Joaquin Phoenix won the Oscar for Best Actor for the title role of Joker – 91%, a very different version of the one played by Ledger and other actors. Who knows if one day the UCM will achieve recognitions like these, but taking into account that there is a lot of future ahead, anything can happen.

