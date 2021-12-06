Charlie Cox fans like Daredevil have been fighting for some years through social networks, their mission? Give the actor back the opportunity to play the superhero, whether on the small or big screen, and it seems that his dreams have come true. Through a new encounter with CinemaBlend, Kevin Feige talks about the Fearless Man and reveals that Charlie Yes, he will be introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Daredevil. Without a doubt, this is a moment of victory for those who have been waiting for this moment for a long time.

In 2018 Daredevil – 93% was canceled, the popular Netflix series that had gone far with audiences with three seasons and had earned the respect of many in the television industry. The red streaming giant canceled the product almost unexpectedly, leaving the incarnation of a character who still had a lot of future on the air. The fans of the series could not believe it and quickly organized to bring back the hero. In social networks the #SaveDaredevil movement appeared, which was looking for a new opportunity to Charlie cox, be it with another season on Netflix or a new opportunity in the MCU.

In the past, Charlie cox He had already spoken about his huge wishes to reprise Daredevil, even confessing to having put in some extra efforts anonymously since the Change.org petitions. But today we confirm that for a while he has kept his deal with Marvel Studios a secret and now Kevin Feige confirms what many dreamed of. The Man Without Fear will be back.

If you were to see Daredevil in upcoming projects, Charlie Cox, yes, he would be the actor who will play Daredevil. Where we will see that, how we will see that, when we will see that, remains to be seen.

It is obvious that everyone wants to see Charlie cox in the MCU. In recent weeks, fans have raised their levels of emotion thanks to (watch out, spoilers below) to the image that was leaked on social networks and that shows Cox as Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Road Home, the next film from Marvel Studios that is sure to become a global box office hit. It seems that Kevin Feige decided to give Charlie the opportunity in the MCU through this project and his fans could not be happier for him, we ourselves are.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It could have many more surprises than we expect. The presence of Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx as Electro has already been confirmed, the almost confirmed rumors of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire as the Spider-Men from other dimensions are also present, but perhaps Let’s have an extra blast with Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, the attorney who will likely help Peter out of the trouble he’s gotten himself into.

Interesting days await fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, full of the latest theories and speculation about what we will see in just over a week. One of the most talked about is that Doctor Strange is not who he claims to be and that he is actually tricking Peter Parker to achieve a greater goal, that is why he so easily agreed to perform the sorcerer so that everyone else would forget that he is Spider Man. Also what everyone expects, to see three Spidermen in action

Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres on December 15.

