Since the rights of the characters of the Netflix marvel series returned to the House of Ideas, we wonder what will happen to Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and the others. Does the Marvel Cinematic Universe think that the series had a fairly positive reception to recover what they can of them or will it be a clean slate? The one that arouses the most interest is Daredevil, the most popular character in the Defenders franchise, and particularly Charlie Cox, who loved as lawyer and vigilante Matt Murdock.

This character has been the protagonist of a lot of rumors for a while as a result of the imminent release of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’. As we have seen in the previews, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) is accused of having murdered Mystery (Jake Gyllenhaal) and has to find a lawyer to defend himself. Many believe that that lawyer will be Murdock and there are those who have come to “see” Charlie Cox in some trailers for the film. Although in reality they have only seen an arm that they believed was Charlie Cox’s and the actor already denied that rumor at the time.

But Kevin Feige, head of Marvel Studios, has dropped the bomb. In an interview with CinemaBlend he has confirmed that if Daredevil returns in the MCU he will be played by Charlie Cox. It does not confirm when we will see it, yes: “If you were to see Daredevil in future things, Charlie Cox, yes, it will be the actor playing Daredevil. Where will we see that, how will we see that, when will we see that, that remains to be seen“says Feige.

What does this mean?

It is great news for fans of the actor, but it is news that opens new questions. In the absence of seeing if he finally appears in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, His inclusion in the UCM leads us to question whether that makes his series canon in the UCM (Netflix series never crossed with the Marvel-Disney franchise and only had winks that were not replicated by the movies) and, if so, if the rest of Netflix series are too. And if we will see more characters make the leap to the First Division. It must be remembered that the last broadcast episode of ‘Hawkeye’ hinted that Kingpin would be about to make his appearance in the UCM, and from the voice everything seemed to indicate that it would be with Vincent D’Onofrio again in the role.

For now we are happy for Charlie Cox and we welcome him to the party. Looking forward to seeing him kick ass again like Daredevil.