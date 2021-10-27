With the arrival of Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, fans took it for granted that the two previous versions of the superhero, as well as his villains, would be replaced by new versions. But that idea was shattered when it was revealed that in Spider-Man: No Road Home, Alfred Molina would return as Doctor Octopus, the villain of Spider-Man 2 – 93%, and although it could have been the same actor but in a different role, as was the case with JK Simmons repeating the character of J. Jonah Jameson in Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, it was soon discovered that no, that it was the same character from Spider-Man 2 – 93%.

The answer on how this crossover will be achieved is the multiverse, a concept widely used in comics and introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through the Loki series – 96% and What If …? – 84%. However, one question remains to be answered: how did Kevin Feige, Chief Creative Officer of Marvel Entertainment, accept this? In Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% and Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Spider-Man villains that had not appeared in previous movies were used, such as Vulture and Mysterio, why bring back old villains from the sagas Spider Man and The amazing Spiderman? The answer was given by Feige in interviews with Empire (via Comic Book):

It’s absolutely surreal working on a Doctor Strange movie with Sam Raimi in one part of the office, and then working on a Spider-Man movie with Jon Watts and Alfred Molina as Doc Ock in another room. That’s been a mind-blowing part of the last 10 years of my life … ‘Do we want to revisit the villains we’ve seen before?’ No, let’s do Vulture and Mysterio, and characters that we haven’t brought to the screen before. But I remember thinking, ‘How would you ever do Doc Ock again?’ Because Alfred Molina is the perfect casting. If you ever bring him back, it would have to be him somehow.

For a long time Spider man 2 It is considered by critics and fans as one of the best superhero films in history, and that would not be possible without the great villain that he was Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus. Sometimes a villain overshadows the protagonist, it happened in this case and it happened in Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%, where Heath Ledger got the spotlight as the Joker.

For now, Molina is only confirmed by his own statements and by the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home, but it is more than obvious that we will have many more villains. In a scene where a Green Goblin grenade is seen we hear the unmistakable laugh of Willem Dafoe, and some frames reveal rays that seem to come from Electro. On the latter in 2020 it was announced that Jamie Foxx would return to his role as the villain he played in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: The Menace of Electro – 52%, and although he himself confirmed it with an image on Instagram, shortly afterwards he deleted it .

The Spider-verse seems more and more a reality, and there are rumors that the next trailer could include Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and thus confirm their return, however, Marvel would be pressing for the surprise of those two actors to be saved until the end. There are several clues that it is true, but since we have already collected them in an article, we will not mention them again here.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to enter a stage full of surprises, as it will explore the multiverse, that resource so used in comics to make the most incredible crossovers, as well as reboots to stories that seemed to have stalled. DC Comics does, too, and we’ll see it soon in The Flash.