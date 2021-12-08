The final events that closed the Loki series – 96% officially opened the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse (MCM), bringing an infinite amount of possibilities if we talk about storytelling. Thanks to the fact that Disney now owns the rights to The Fantastic 4 and the X-Men, it is expected that these will be integrated into the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) or the MCM, because with this concept of the multiverse, anything is possible.

It is true that with the purchase of 20th Century Fox by Disney, the company acquired a vast number of new potential members for the Marvel Studios films, however, the president of said studio, Kevin Feige, assures that this merger did not change the plans in relation to the multiverse that Marvel already had established. At a press conference for Spider-Man: No Road Home, Feige spoke about the multiverse for Collider:

You know, I think we mentioned it for the first time, The Ancient One mentions it in Doctor Strange 1, when she’s taking Stephen Strange through that mind-blowing journey. It was always one of the most powerful storytelling tools in comics. You have to handle it carefully because it can be overwhelming, but now with the story of more than 20 movies, there are enough characters that we can start playing that way. We brought it up, obviously, as part of Mysterio’s ruse in Far From Home. I think the toys in the box increased with the acquisition of Fox, but this did not change the timing with which we were introducing the idea of ​​the multiverse.

The idea of ​​the multiverse is something that excites many fans, and some thought we would be able to see a hint of it when Evan Peters was cast in WandaVision – 95%, since the actor had previously already played the role of Peter Maximoff / Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men franchise. However, all the illusions were in vain, since there was none of this, however, the audience He has not yet given up hope of seeing the construction of the multiverse in the near future.

One of these hopes lies in the return of Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock / Daredevil and his long-awaited appearance in Marvel films. Although Feige He has already confirmed the return of the actor as the Man Without Fear, he refused to say when and where we would see Daredevil again on screen. The head of Marvel Studios did not add more information about the appearance of Cox in the MCU, and it probably won’t reveal anything as it might ruin a big surprise. The producer shared the following words for CinemaBlend:

If we include Daredevil in future projects, yes, Charlie Cox, he would be the actor who plays Daredevil. Where we will see it, how we will see it, when we will see it, that remains to be seen.

Do not forget that the next December 15 will be released Spider-Man: No Way Home, the latest film from Marvel Studios in collaboration with Sony. It is not yet known what awaits us with the plot of this feature film, but there are many theories that speak about the arrival of the Spider-Verse in this film starring Tom Holland, which we are sure you will not want to miss.

