Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92% put a 180 degree turn in Peter Parker’s life in the MCU. For years, the young superhero managed to keep the world from knowing his identity, notwithstanding the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82% realized their worst nightmares, resulting in a spectacular adventure that included numerous allies and villains. Although Spider-Man was created several decades ago, Kevin Feige states that much of the inspiration for Tom Holland’s version was taken from Harry Potter.

The MCU introduced its Spider-Man in 2016 during the minutes of Captain America: Civil War – 90%. Peter Parker was recruited by Tony Stark, becoming the youngest Avenger of all; Holland He was not far behind in that sense either, since he was only 18 years old when he was chosen by Marvel Studios to play the important role. Although the initial development of the character did not like the public due to his almost unhealthy dependence on Iron Man, who provided him with the suits and other accessories to make his work more effective, No way home gives fans the Spider-Man they always wanted: lonely, broke, without a clear path, and in a cheap suit.

For FilmIsNow, Kevin Feige shares a few words about Spider-Man from Marvel Studios, stating that his version is an emulation of Harry Potter, although with clear differences between the two.

One of the reasons we wanted him to be as young as possible is so that we could explore the high school years, and just like the Harry Potter franchise did, each book is a year in school. We have the second year and the third year and the last year, and we have stuck to that, in a way. He has had incredible adventures between those years, Far From Home ended up being something of a summer, and No Way Home is his last year.

Feige delves into the events observed in No way home, a film that really turns Peter Parker’s life upside down. Marvel Studios’ chief creative officer fully understands that things will not be quite right for the hero from now on:

And just when he’s starting his senior year, when he’s figuring out what he wants to do with his life and where he, MJ, and Ned want to go to college together, of course, it exactly coincides with Mysterio revealing his identity and what happens to him. Worst things: having who he is revealed, being framed for all the terrible things that happened in Far From Home, and all he really wants to do is start his senior year and have a normal teenage life, and manage that life in between. be a hero and be an ordinary boy.

The next Marvel Studios film is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, an interdimensional journey that will put the supreme sorcerer in a position perhaps too complicated for his abilities. This movie was going to be released before Spider-Man: No Way Home To raise some important concepts about the multiverse, however, the processes were more complicated than necessary and Marvel had to change plans at the last minute; of course they weren’t going to lose the benefits of releasing the new Spider-Man in December.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premieres on May 6, 2022.

