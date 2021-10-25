If we talk about Marvel comics, it is clear that his most popular character since pre-Marvel Cinematic Universe is Spider-Man, and of course, the most profitable. Not for nothing was Sony so jealous to keep the character in their hands working with their own tapes. The success was remarkable and undeniable; The Spider-Man trilogy – 89% of Sam Raimi starring Tobey Maguire has won the affection of the public and is still valid.

However, when they welcomed Marc Webb’s version, the public took different paths. It is true that Andrew Garfield’s Peter Parker has its own fans, but somehow, his two films did not achieve the same impact as the previous one. At that time, within Sony everything seemed to be running normally until they reached an unexpected agreement with Marvel Studios to “loan” the character under Kevin Feige and the Russo brothers’ own conditions.

Now we know where that deal ended. The Russos managed to integrate Spidey into the Avengers team in Captain America: Civil War – 90% under the portrayal of Tom Holland, and although his solo films still belong to Sony, now the studio has to deal with the fact that it must remain connected to the MCU. To tell the truth, the studio regretted in a way to deliver its most precious jewel especially due to the fact that Marvel Studios could make decisions about it, but in terms of profits multiplied by the impact of Feige’s Universe it is difficult that they can complain.

What was quite striking was that there was only two years of difference between Holland’s debut in the suit and Garfield’s farewell in The Amazing Spider-Man 2: Electro’s Menace – 52%, too quick a change. What few know is that Sony had already planned a third and a fourth installment for the films of Marc webb, there was even a start date for production and premiere for both.

According to what is revealed in the book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (via The Direct), everything was planned Kevin Feige from before bidding for Civil war. Statements in the book indicate that he had secret meetings to discuss how Sony would be approached.

With no time to waste, Feige announced a ‘hands-on’ situation: every Marvel Studios executive producer had to be part of a secret, two-day off-site retreat that took place in a hotel. rented in Santa Monica. No one else at Marvel Studios was told what they were doing, only that it was a ‘reunion’. In that closed room, two questions were raised: If there was an opportunity to negotiate some kind of deal with Sony, how would it work? And if they took advantage of something like a five-movie deal, what stories would they want to tell?

As is evident, the creator of the MCU achieved his goal, and so far they have done quite well in terms of income, while still observing the impact that Spider-Man: No Road Home is making even before its premiere thanks to the expectations that the multiverse is generating. But what is really sad, at least for those who managed to connect with The amazing Spiderman, is that the story was unfinished and we will hardly know what would have happened in those two installments.

It is worth mentioning that these films were not the only ones affected by the deal, since also the adaptation of The Sinister Six that would be in charge of Drew Goddard (scriptwriter of Mission Rescue – 92%), was shattered along with hopes of creating an entire cinematic universe that would revolve around Spider-Man. Kevin Feige He could stay here as a villain, perhaps, but he also made such an important character for the company become part of its construction.