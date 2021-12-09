Marvel Studios chief creative officer Kevin Feige has long worked hard to form the most popular superhero franchise in recent years. Thanks to their work, we have seen the most famous characters of the genre on screen, teaming up and defeating villains of great danger. Feige He’s so sure of his success that he compares Spider-Man: No Road Home, the new Spider-Man movie, to Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. It’s clear that the producer is aiming high for Peter Parker’s next adventure, and he’s absolutely right.

In 2019, Kevin He was appointed Chief Creative Officer of Marvel, putting Marvel TV and Marvel Entertainment, along with Marve Studios, in full charge. He has been involved in film production for several years, which has been able to not only line his pockets, but also expand the horizons of the company dedicated to superhero cinema. Now has on the door Spider-Man: No Way Home And he is certain that it will be as ambitious as the last two Avengers movies. Here are his recent statements for Collider.

I think of Civil War and having an idea for a movie that is completely based on which actors and characters we can work together and shoot in one day. When that worked, it gave us the ambition for movies like Infinity War, Endgame, and it would certainly include No Way Home at that level of ambition.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will introduce us to actors we already know in the MCU such as Tom Holland and Zendaya, however, it will rescue old figures of the lore of Spider-Man that we have seen in other films not made on the margins of the MCU. Examples of the above are Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Willem Dafoe as the Green Goblin and Jamie Foxx as Electro, in addition, the possibilities also point to the return of a couple of stars highly anticipated by the fans.

Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame set a precedent in superhero cinema, becoming the highest grossing films in the history of the genre and bringing together a surprising number of actors and characters with a common goal: to defeat the evil that threatens Earth. On Spider-Man: No Way Home We’ll see Peter Parker battling the most memorable villains in his history, but he might need a little help to pull it off.

With Spider-Man’s identity now revealed, Peter asks Doctor Strange for help. When a spell goes wrong, dangerous enemies from other worlds begin to appear, forcing Peter to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

