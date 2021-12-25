It is a fact that 2021 has been an incredible year for Marvel Studios and its president, Kevin Feige. After spending 2020 almost in oblivion, this year the company made a spectacular comeback presenting four superhero feature films, Black Widow – 87%, Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, Eternals – 58% and Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%. With this latest film, the third installment in Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, Marvel closes with a flourish by taking the recognition of having produced the most outstanding film of the entire year.

You may also like: 5 details of Spider-Man: No Road Home that concern us

Despite the undisputed glory that the company takes home with No way home And the rest of his 2021 projects, some movie fans are still debating his massive success, and they attribute it to the popularity of the character and his fanbase, and not to the quality that the film might have. However, the head of Marvel Studios says that simply putting a superhero in a movie is not a resource that will ensure the success of a film. Feige He assured that the inclusion of a famous superhero within the world of comics does not represent any shortcut, secret code or magic recipe, but that everything is due to more important factors such as the plot and the script.

Many viewers also agree with these words, as they are convinced that a No way home it has done so well because of the history and emotion that has been forged over 20 years. In a recent interview for The Hollywood Reporter, Kevin Feige, Tom holland and other senior Sony leaders met and discussed some issues in relation to the film and in particular about the possibility of winning an Oscar. Feige, who has personally supervised numerous projects during his career, expressed that not all end up being a success, regardless of the superheroes that are included. His words were as follows:

Do not miss: Spider-Man: Marisa Tomei wanted Aunt May to have a girlfriend

Making a commercial film that can say something and mean something to many different kinds of people around the world is extremely difficult to do and, I think, is often dismissed as easy. Well, you have a superhero in the film, and they think he’s a shortcut to success. It is not. Putting on a costume is not the secret. The secret is to have artists, storytellers, and artisans who can take the audience on a journey. And when critics acknowledge that and audiences acknowledge it, it feels worth talking about the Academy’s recognition. And that, I think, is what we will continue to talk about for the next several weeks.

During the same interview, Kevin He pointed out some of the downsides the overall superhero genre faces in this Academy contest that honors the best of film each year. These were the words of the president of the company:

I think both types of movies deserve recognition. It’s good when people are in a movie theater and they stand up and cheer. It’s a good thing when people wipe their tears because they are thinking about their last 20 years of cinema and what it has meant to them. That, to me, is a very good thing, the kind of thing the Academy was founded for back then, to acknowledge.

In case you missed it: Everything we know about the Amazing Spider-Man 3 and the Sinister Six

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');