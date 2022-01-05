Well-known Shark Tank host Kevin O’Leary reveals how he invests in cryptocurrencies and what introspection process he goes through before investing. Also, it reveals which asset will be worth more than Bitcoin.

Specifically, Shark Tank businessman Kevin O’Leary, better known as “Mr. Wonderful, ”he said in an interview with Forbes that he was investing in crypto. Which he considered had better software development teams.

«I own Hedera, Polygon, Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana. These are bets on software development teams and there are many, many use cases for them. “

Furthermore, he added: “I believe that Bitcoin is software. I think Ethereum is software. I think HBAR is software. Polygon is software. I invest in all that.

Specifically, O’Leary revealed that cryptocurrencies made up about 10% of his wallet, and he is actively looking to increase his holdings to 20% in the coming months. Due to the multiplicity of use cases and projects on the network, Kevin O’Leary indicated that he had more exposure to Ethereum than any other cryptocurrency.

But who is Kevin O’Leary?

First of all, Terence Thomas Kevin O’Leary was born on July 9, 1954 in Montreal, Canada. He is a businessman, author, politician, founder of different funds and financial institutions and judge of Shark Tank United States.

Incidentally, in 1999 the company he co-founded, SoftKey Software Products, was acquired by Mattel in 1999 turning Kevin O’Leary into a billionaire overnight.

To recall, in 2019 Kevin O’Leary called Bitcoin “junk.” But in 2021 he said he had invested in the coin. However, it seems that his opinion on Bitcoin changed from “garbage” to “spectacular”.

The prediction of “Mr. Wonderful », the technology guru

Kevin O’Leary believes that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be larger than Bitcoin. Noting that NFTs provide a tremendous amount of value in terms of authentication, supply chain, and a variety of other use cases across various asset classes.

“I think non-fungible tokens (NFTs) will be bigger than Bitcoin. They offer a lot of value around authentication, inventory management and all kinds of use of different asset classes.

It also indicated that it preferred NFTs tied to real-world assets. Also, he revealed that he was working with a team on a project in the watch industry. Where he hoped that technology could be instrumental in combating the high level of fraud that can be obtained in the industry.

Consequently, O’Leary revealed that projects were being developed to ensure that NFTs become more widespread and interoperable. So they can work on any Blockchain, and he added that he expected 2022 to be a great year for NFTs.

Regarding the Stablecoins, he indicated that they are here to stay.

I say goodbye with this quote from Charlie Munger: “People underestimate the importance of a few simple ideas. Simple ideas really work.

