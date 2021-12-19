Darío Pérez

The Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom this afternoon hosted a gala with several more than interesting fights, with the European super-middle title being the most significant.

That vacant super-middle European Championship was starred by the local Jack cullen (20-3-1, 9 KO) and the French Kevin Lele Sadjo (17-0, 15 KO). It was not the first fight of the night with a height difference difficult to digest, although this time Sadjo did have weapons to hurt Cullen, almost 20 cm longer than him. A pity that those weapons were more the head than the fists, since the Gaul entered with the head in front in an abusive way before a lanky Cullen, who was determined that the distance was the maximum possible between both bodies, to score with his jab and write down the partials.

Sometimes, like at the beginning of the sixth round, Sadjo had flashes of strength where he reminded Cullen that his arms could demolish him, and that same happened seconds later: a hand to the abdominal area would hit the Briton on the ground in a noisy way, getting up. damaged and pulling the mouth so that the referee decreed the end of the fight. It was not the best attitude of Sadjo after winning, understanding his joy, jumping and screaming in the center of the ring or doing push-ups with his rival on the ground. Great triumph for the Frenchman who, at 31, takes a giant step in his boxing career.

The IBF super featherweight world qualifier between the British Zelfa barrett (27-1, 16 KO) and the Tanzanian of cradle Bruno Tarimo (26-3-2, 5 KOs), much shorter than Matchroom’s. The pressure of Tarimo, a tall super bantamweight, was his only weapon against the tower that Barrett meant for him, so he tried to enclose him in the ropes to attack and thus convince the judges until his fall against the solid local in the third round. The fifth was torture for the one from Oceania, where he received several very hard hits from Barrett, but showed great ability to take blows from the brave Australian passport. Basically, the fight took place on the same terms in all the remaining chapters, a will and not power on the part of little Tarimo against the endless, from his perspective, Barrett’s limbs that kept him at bay with his estimable technique. The judges gave the vast victory of which Barrett this time was credited, by 117-110, 117-110 and 117-111.

Another British super middleweight, Lerrone Richards (16-0, 3 KO), faced Carlos Gongora (20-1, 15 KO), with enough equality in the opening minutes, solid in the use of the jab the participants in this left-handed duel. Richards was the one who imposed the slow pace that best suited the actions, in an eminently tactical lawsuit that was not quite what the spectators expected, giving the feeling that Góngora would have to do more to convince the judges by acting as a visitor. in the United Kingdom. We entered the last third of the twelve rounds, and, doing the football simile, we continued playing what Richards wanted, combat in the medium-long distance, entering, touching and leaving and with a little more activity on the part of the local in these last moments. There was no “gongorazo” this time and the twelve rounds concluded, going to the judges’ cards: 115-113 for Richards, 116-112 for Góngora and 115-113 for Richards, requiring an ophthalmological examination who awarded eight rounds won to the one of Emeralds

Also fought Alen Babic (10-0, 10 KO) at heavyweight against the Frenchman David spilmont (11-8-1, 7 KO), who put more than sixteen kilos over Babic on the scale. The Croatian showed his aggressive boxing trying to overwhelm the opponent, but was hunted by a no-travel counter at the end of the second round, and was possibly saved by the bell. The Balkan recovered and brought down the Frenchman in the fourth episode with very hard hands, establishing the fight to head or tail, as is usual in his appearances and showing a spectacular fit before someone much heavier. Babic ended the fight in the sixth round after another series of blows, by accumulation, but he was again vulnerable, something that will continue to make people very interested in seeing him in the ring.

The New Zealand cruise opened the gala David nyika (2-0, 2 KO), who defeated French rival Anthony Carpin (5-7-2, 2 KO) by abandonment between the first and second rounds due to an arm injury.