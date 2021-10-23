Box Master Press

MEXICO – Everything is ready for the boxer from the capital Kevin Salgado, brother of the former IBF and WBA super featherweight world champion, Juan Carlos Salgado, to measure himself for the Fecarbox super welterweight belt, when he meets the Mexican Ricardo Bañuelos, in what will be the contest stellar of the evening that will offer the promoter Box Master, headed by engineer Cristian Islas, this Saturday night on the canvas Charro de Pachuca, Hidalgo.

By overcoming their commitment to the scale, Salgado and Bañuelos were in optimal conditions to star in the duel in which a subsidiary championship of the World Boxing Council (WBC, for its acronym in English) will be at stake, in a weigh-in ceremony held in the afternoon this Friday, both fighters scored 69,000 kilograms at the first attempt.

In this battle, Kevin Salgado, who will arrive with an unbeaten record of 13 wins, nine knockouts, will seek to conquer the Fecarbox super welterweight championship, by facing a complicated opponent such as Ricardo Bañuelos (16-5-1, from Mexico). 7 Ko’s), in a duel that promises to be full of emotions.

Juan Carlos Salgado is back

After three years of being away from the strings, Juan Carlos Salgado (74,000 kg), former world champion in 58,976 kilograms (130 pounds), is preparing to return to the strings, and what better opportunity than to do it next to his brother Kevin , when facing Ulises Banda (74,000 kg), a duel agreed to six episodes in middleweight.

Hidalgo promise

The great promise of Hidalgo boxing, Cristian Islas Roldan (57,200 kg) from Pachuca will face Eduardo Sánchez Sánchez (57,200 kg), four rounds at featherweight.

In pink gloves, Alexia Dueñas (58,200 kg) and Alondras De la Cruz (60,000 kg) will fight four rounds in 60,000 kilograms.

José García (72,000 kg) and Adrián González (72,200 kg) will be measured at four episodes in 72,000 kilograms.

Diego García (52,200 kg) and Jesús Flores (52,200 kg) will fight in a four-round match in super flyweight.

Son of the “Zurdo de Oro”

In a special event, the son of the former WBA super bantamweight world champion, Enrique “Zurdo de Oro” Sánchez, the little Osmar Sánchez (8 years old), will fight three rounds, of two minutes of combat for one of rest with Fernando Méndez, in a weight of 27,000 kilograms.

In another amateur match, the promise of the white maguey, Jorge “Chemita” García (12 years old) will face Luis Hernández, three rounds at a weight of 40,000 kilograms.