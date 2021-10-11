Social media is a double-edged sword when it comes to cinema. On the one hand, the way in which films are promoted, as well as the speed with which the reviews are released are aspects that can be really positive for any title. But on the other hand, there is the constant need to know everything, to the extent that great surprises are ruined because someone decided to make certain information viral. Although this affects the entire industry, Marvel is one of the companies that should be most careful. From altering scenes for the Avengers: Infinity War trailer – 79% until the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Road Home is delayed as much as possible, the company continues to search for the best way to keep its surprises safe.

The thing with the leaks is that we are at a time when anything is possible, but there are also many lies circulating everywhere. Let’s take WandaVision – 95% as an example; since its premiere some people promoted the theory that Mephisto would present himself as the great villain of the series. Week after week, “clues” were found that supposedly confirmed this and when it did not happen many were disappointed with the end of the season. The alleged leaks never had any real basis, but viewers were so engaged that they attacked the final reveal as if the show had failed them. These expectations that were created were simply not in the story, so it was somewhat unfair that they took it that way.

The thing is, Marvel continues to take a lot of risks and its connections and future promises need to come as a surprise to its audience. Mark Ruffalo and Tom Holland are notorious for not knowing how to keep their mouths shut, but even with them special measures have been taken to ensure their silence. No one knew, for example, of Bruce Banner’s cameo at the end of Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95%, and no one knew about the Venom: Carnage Freed post-credits scene – 45%, which was only leaked because the movie was released earlier in other territories.

In addition to putting its cast to deny to death any possible information as well as limiting them to only read parts of the final script, Marvel is looking for a way to prevent other people in the production from disclosing details about the projects. During his appearance on the podcast Fatman beyond (via The Playlist), Kevin Smith, a director known for his fanaticism, revealed that the famous company has a secret police in charge of finding those responsible for filtering spoilers.

Although Smith is not part of these projects, many of his contacts are:

I don’t think this threatens anything they do or whatever, but I think it’s an interesting fact, coming from within this world through many sources that I can’t even tell you, but that are quite legitimate.

There is a Marvel secret police, so when leaks occur, the Marvel secret police not only investigate departments to find out where the leaks are coming from, but they also deal with subterfuge.

This seems to indicate that there are people who specialize in tracing the origin of the leaks, as well as the best way to turn the information around to try to keep some of that secret. For example, many believe that Marvel moved up the release date of the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home after a lousy video of the movie went viral. Although the video was quickly taken down, it survived thanks to social media.

Basically what Smith says is that this specialized group also sets traps to see what news is filtered and thus discover the suspects:

They have a lot of practice in the art of “look this way”, they like to keep their secrets. They leave leftover call sheets where they make allusions to characters that are well known and that do not exist. So they put little traps on the call sheets to see if it is transmitted out there and so they try to find the leaks.

This police, now named as Marvel Secret Police He has an enormous responsibility, because although the fans find the leaks very funny, the truth is that they can affect the film financially, and with projects in which so much is invested, those risks cannot be taken.

