Masters of the Universe: Revelation – 90% was released on the Netflix platform a few months ago and fans gave their rating with speed. Although things have not turned out well for viewers, critics are delighted with this new vision for Masters of the Universe. But Kevin Smith remembers with a bit of annoyance the sabotage that was made to the first part because he was not essentially the protagonist. It was a very dark time for the producer.

It’s no secret that Masters of the Universe: Revelation it was not completely well received by the public. Some fans were disappointed in the twist the writers put on the story and it didn’t take long for the Rotten Tomatoes platform to be filled with negative ratings; Fortunately, there are more who did enter the adventure willingly. Smith, one of the producers, talks about the bad reception the series had and compares it to what happened with Star Wars: The Last Jedi – 91% in 2017. Here are his words for Thrillist:

A lot of people were dismissive, but deep down, yes, I’m sure there were some people who were just jumping on the political train. But you had some who said things like, ‘This was my childhood and you did sad things to everyone’ … I’ll be honest with you. He had nothing but enthusiasm until the moment the episodes ended. Because honestly, I don’t think we’ve ruined anyone’s childhood. I thought we honored him.

The producer is of the opinion that any fan who has grown up with the original series should enjoy the new approach, however, he admits that he was deeply hurt by the bad review and felt like Lucasfilm being whipped by fans after the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Here the rest of his statements:

I knew there were going to be some people who said, ‘It’s not for me,’ but I never thought we would make people unhappy. The way I sat on the sidelines and watched people react to The Last Jedi and thought, ‘Man, people really take this seriously!’ Suddenly I found myself at the epicenter of something like that and it was heartbreaking for me because I thought we were giving people the best Teachers in the Universe, so it was a bummer.

The Last Jedi It was released in theaters at the end of 2017 with great expectations, however, the illusions were interrupted by the arrival of a script that dared to do different things, same that left the comfort zone of the fandom. We had a Luke Skywalker trapped in the past and a Canto Bight adventure completely irrelevant to the main plot. After the release of the film, fans were quick to lash out at the creative team for failing to deliver a tape that meets their demands. From the beginning, Mark Hamill was one of the figures who publicly demonstrated his dissatisfaction with episode VIII and several joined him.

Despite his good direction, the big drawback in The Last Jedi was to create a script with great challenges, doing things that had never been observed in the history of the distant galaxy. The fans could not accept the great twist granted to Luke Skywalker, who happened to be an old man somewhat indifferent and haunted by the past; on the other hand, the director got rid of the villain in a somewhat unexpected way, as the antagonist had managed to keep the fans intrigued by his mysterious origins; overnight he was snatched away and felt somewhat anticlimactic for the proposal observed in episode VII.

Sabotage of The Last Jedi is well known in the entertainment industry, but its poor execution was no match for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – a 61% disastrous movie that forever ruined the sequel trilogy. Now Lucasfilm will be very careful with the development of its next films and will surely plan them well from the beginning.

