What is your favorite Spider-Man? Without a doubt, a question that took on a lot of importance in the year 2021, as the next arrival in theaters of Spider-Man: No Road Home has encouraged fans to discuss who he was. actor who best played Spider-Man. So far the discussion continues and with the topic of the possible Spider-Verse opinions and tastes are dividing more than ever.

Each generation for the last twenty years has gotten their own version of Spider-Man on the big screen and Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland are the three contenders in this difficult battle of opinions that is seemingly never ending. Everyone is free to choose the Spidey they love the most, just like filmmaker, actor, comedian, comic book writer, author and podcaster, Kevin Smith, a man who is always open to speak his mind about comics and other geek stuff.

On the FatMan Beyond live podcast, when it was discussed that he probably Tom holland make another three spider-man tapes, Smith spoke without strings attached and expressed that he is delighted with the idea of ​​having Holland being Peter Parker for much longer. He further revealed that Tom is his favorite Spider-Man, he praised his talent as an artist and confessed that it would make him very happy if he never stopped playing the character. His words were as follows:

I don’t care, just keep doing them. Make me happy damn, it’s not difficult, it’s so … It’s high praise because the boy is so good at it. He’s been my favorite Spider-Man … I can’t imagine them saying, ‘Please play Spider-Man for cheap.’ Especially when they say ‘Please make three more movies. Please keep playing this role for all these years where you could be doing a lot of other things. Give us the best years of your life to play Spider-Man. ‘ The stance an agent should take is like, ‘Okay, pay him $ 20 million for each tape plus a large percentage.’

Later, when the co-host of SmithMarc Bernardin mentioned in the podcast some of the reasons why Holland He might not want to continue playing Spider-Man, something the actor himself has mentioned before in interviews, Smith He fully agreed with those reasons, but commented that he still did not want to let him go.

He has to exercise and stay in shape all the time … I guess there is a downside to it. You might think ‘ah, so much money and being able to play Spider-Man’, but the notion that you have to exercise in an extreme way … I’m not thinking about what he wants, I’m thinking about what I want. I want him to keep playing Spider-Man.

Smith is definitely delighted with Tom holland like Parker, and I would hate for the actor to say goodbye to the role. Fortunately for him, Holland will be Spider-Man for at least one more movie and potentially three more. Franchise producer Amy Pascal previously said that another movie trilogy is in the works featuring Holland between Sony and Marvel studios.

And for you, what is the best Spider-Man?Tobey, Andrew or Tom? We know this is a difficult thing to say, as the three actors did an excellent job on all of their tapes and they all left us a valuable message on each of them. Remember that very soon it will come Spider-Man: No Way Home to theaters, so prepare well and open your eyes very wide, because perhaps the movie will surprise you more than you expect.

