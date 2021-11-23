Unlike Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Kevin Spacey has preferred to keep his legal problems far from the media attention. For two years he has dueled with Media Rights Capital, MRC, the producer of House of Cards – 71%, a series that starred for several seasons and which made him more famous among viewers on the small screen. According to a new Wall Street Journal report, Spacey must pay $ 31 million for breach of contract, a low blow that everyone is already talking about on social media.

Do not miss: Kirk Douglas abused Natalie Wood, says actress sister

Kevin Spacey is widely known for his work in films such as American Beauty – 88%, Seven, the Seven Deadly Sins – 79%, Chain of favors, The usual suspects, among many others. In 2013 he became known for his portrayal as Francis Underwood in House of Cards, a series that reached Netflix to become one of the most viewed on the platform. But things got complicated in his life when he was accused of sexual assault, partially ending his career and pushing him into a conflict with justice that his name still suffers to this day.

Kevin was pointed out by the actor Anthony Rapp, who stated that in 1986, when he was still a minor, Spacey had harassed him at a party he organized at his home. Subsequently, new similar accusations emerged, such as that of the Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who mentioned that both he and other young performers had been harassed by Spacey when he ran the Old Vic Theater in London. Also, employees of the series House of Cards They pointed out that the actor had also attacked them in the same way.

We invite you to read: Ellen Pompeo reportedly received $ 5 million not to report Patrick Dempsey’s abuse on Grey’s Anatomy

Although by 2017 Spacey was accused of sexual abuse by more than a dozen people, causing a major scandal on social networks, the Los Angeles prosecutor dismissed one of the cases in October 2019 due to the death of the accuser. Another was dismissed for July due to lack of evidence. The actor managed to avoid prison in a surprising way, however, the stains that have remained on his career are indelible and now his commitment to the payment of a millionaire figure is confirmed. Wall Street Journal reports on the event:

In an October 19 decision, it was found that Spacey repeatedly violated contractual obligations to provide services’ in a professional manner ‘and’ in accordance with reasonable instructions, practices and policies of [MRC]’, including anti-harassment policies.

That is to say, Kevin Spacey you have to pay that amount of money for practicing sexual harassment in the workplace. The Wall Street Journal information maintains that the ruling had already been issued since 2020 but that only until now have they decided to make it public. Will we see Kevin talking about revenge in your next Christmas video? In the last couple of years, the actor has dedicated himself to sending very cryptic messages to viewers and, unlike what would be expected, the material on YouTube has tens of thousands of likes.

You may also be interested in: Dakota Johnson hates “cancellation culture”, believes people deserve a second chance