

Kevin Spacey leaves Nantucket District Court after being indicted on sexual assault charges.

The name of Kevin Spacey caused tremendous discontent on the American scene when the actor was indicted on charges of assault and sexual abuse in 2017. It was made known that at least 20 people were victims of Spacey’s abuses between 1995 and 2013, and in addition, the celebrity received another accusation in 2018 when starring in an altercation with a teenager in 2016; however, the charges never went through a judge because the victim had dropped the charges against Kevin Spacey.

It took four years for this controversy starring the American actor to once again be a topic of conversation. This Monday the Wal Street Journal newspaper revealed that Kevin Spacey will have to pay $ 31 million to the producer of the series ‘House Of Cards’, MRC, this through a decision made by a judge of the Supreme Court of Los Angeles where he stated that the interpreter breached his contract by sexually abusing various people that were part of the production company of ‘House Of Cards‘.

Likewise, it was revealed that Kevin Spacey received many accusations from members of the filming set who came to witness his improper acts within the television production. One of them was groping a production assistant on set.

These complaints were the tip of the iceberg for the MRC production company to carry out an in-depth investigation against Kevin Spacey and they will make the decision to terminate their contract both in their acting role and in exercising the role in the production. After the actor was fired from the production of ‘House Of Cards’, the actress Robin wright was the protagonist of the sixth season of the drama series.

Subsequently, the MRC company expressed a statement in which they argue the following: “The safety of our employees, settings and work environments is of utmost importance to MCR and that is why we set out to promote accountability “.

Kevin Spacey will have to pay the production company MRC a sum 19.5 million in damages and 1.4 million in attorneys’ fees and costs.

