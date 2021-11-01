11/01/2021 at 21:00 CET

Villarreal and Swiss Young Boys gamble their options to continue in the Champions League or having the qualification for the Europa League one step away, since the game at the Estadio de la Cerámica is key for the future of the group and of both teams.

The team of Unai Emery faces the match after winning in Switzerland last day’s game, which got them fully into the fight for a place to continue in the competition.

After the three days played, Manchester United leads with six pointsVillarreal and Atalanta follow with four and the Swiss team closes the qualifying table with three points.

In the fight to go to the next round of the Champions League, the Castellón team is aware that if they do not win this match at home the options to continue in the top competition would be less.

With a victory the people of Castellón would reach seven points, which would leave the Young Boys with three and force the Swiss to win the remaining two games, and hope that Villarreal no longer add more points.

But the main problem for the Spanish team is that it comes to the game at the worst moment of the season, since has four rounds in the league without winning, a streak that has left him in a very difficult situation in the championship.

In the casualty chapter, the Villarreal team continues without being able to count on the injured Gerard Moreno and Juan Foyth, joined by side Serge Aurier, which is not registered in the competition.

In this momentous match, Emery could count on Rulli as goalkeeper, a defense with Mario Gaspar, Albiol, Pau Torres and Alfonso Pedraza, a midfield with Capoue, Manu Trigueros and Dani Parejo and an attack made up of Yeremy Pino, Boulaté Dia and Arnaut Danjuma.

His rival also comes to the duel in an extremely complicated situation, since he is aware that a defeat against the Spanish team, who already thrashed him at home less than two weeks ago, would leave him virtually out of the competition. despite the good start he had beating Manchester United in September.

The Swiss, trained by the German David Wagner, their morale is very low after suffering two losses last week, one in the league against St.Gallen and another in the Cup with Lugano, the latter game in which the team’s starting goalkeeper, David von Ballmoos, injured his shoulder and could miss the rest of the season.

His replacement, Guillaume Faivre, was partly responsible for last weekend’s loss to St.Gallen, scoring an own goal, and to make matters worse in the match another important strut of the team, the defender, was injured. Mohamed Ali Camara, who will not be available against Unai Emery’s either.

The Swiss team, winner of the last four leagues in their country, still third in the local classification and with options to catch up with the leader, Basel, but in the Champions League it clearly seems to be going from more to less, and only the fact that Villarreal is not at their best moment of play allows them to harbor any minimum hope.

Probable lineups:

Villarreal: Rulli; Mario, Albiol, Pau, Pedraza; Capoue, Trigueros, Parejo; Pino, Dia and Danjuma.

Young Boys: Faivre; Hefti, Lauper, Lefort, Garcia; Sierro, Martins Pereira, Aebischer, Ngamaleu; Elia and Siebatcheu.

Referee: Serdar Gözübüyük (NLD).

Stadium: The ceramic.

Hour: 21:00.