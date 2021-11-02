Octavio Ocaña: Key evidence would show that he was not shocked | INSTAGRAM

Theories continue to be made in social networks and thousands of users have been demanding justice for the actor Octavio Ocaña, who recently lost his life in a situation that many consider suspicious. reports different, justified information and many images of the event on the road.

The famous actor recognized for his role as “Benito Rivers” was chased by the police of Cuautitlán Izcali And according to the official version of the authorities it was that it was impacted, however, there are some key evidence that they would deny before and in social networks they continue to defend themselves and they continue to appear more and more users who agree to doubt.

And of course there is anger and indignation on the part of Internet users who do not stop asking for justice, firstly thanks to some photographs in which we can see Octavio without having anything with his hands and then other photos where he already carried the @ rma, which everyone thinks was sown.

In addition, they were also pointing out a crash that had the pickup truck on the front left side right on the driver’s side, so they also analyzed other videos in which we could see the patrol that was also beaten, making the conclusion that they had probably hit him

Images of the patrol’s persecution of the truck were also circulating, as well as videos of people who were passing by the same road and who observed that they were attacking the detainees, also commenting that “they took your life, they are hitting them very hard ”, commented the motorists.



Captures of users on Twitter analyzing information and sharing their feelings.

Some people who live near the place assure that the policemen returned dressed in civilian clothes to clean the scene of the events and even recorded people in the place carrying out a rather suspicious activity with their cell phones.

This is why the hashtag #JusticiaparaBenito quickly became a trend reaching the top positions in social networks, as well as some users and journalists are emphasizing that the authorities’ report seems quite silly and one of the biggest injustices they have been able to observe in his whole life.

Regarding what happened, we cannot assure exactly what happened, but what we can assure is that users will not stop expressing themselves and feeling emotions that this case has caused them a most intense situation and in which the use of the Cell phones to tax have been a key piece to question the official reports, we will continue to be pending in case any other determination arises in this regard and we will share it with you.