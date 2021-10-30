10/30/2021 at 4:25 PM CEST

The last weekend of October is marked by great activity in the main football markets. After a week-long day in both LaLiga and Serie A, as well as the DFB Pokal in Germany and the Carabao Cup in England, the big leagues face a new day, the penultimate before the third stoppage for national teams.

Before getting into the forecasts, it is important to emphasize individual responsibility. It is essential to be successful and for the user experience to be complete: players must know their own financial and personal limits to face sports betting with a (cool) head this day. Knowing the sport, as is obvious, helps us to be familiar with the world.

The user’s personal situation is vital to face the day with total security: it is important to have a cool head, manage mistakes well and try to avoid spiraling situations of revenge and revenge so that our economy and our personal situation is not affected.. Setting limits before you start forecasting is also common and recommended.

Know the data and manage errors well, some of the recommendations

The user must take into account some premises when betting, especially if in its online version, either through a mobile phone, tablet or computer.. Important recommendations are: know the sport and the data surrounding a specific event, manage our errors in the forecasts well and not fall into bets that are difficult to decipher.

Before starting in the world of bookmakers, it is important to analyze and compare the different options that currently exist in Spain. All of them usually offer welcome bonuses that enhance our economic capacity without any risk: this help will be useful to us to bet without the initial investment being especially large.