On January 23, 2019, Emma Coronel, wife Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, was directly involved in her husband’s escape from the Altiplano prison in Mexico. The revelation came from the mouth of Dámaso López Núñez, alias “El Licenciado”, godfather of her twins. Since then, The former beauty queen publicly became a red flag for US authorities.

Coronel had been part of the trial of her husband in New York, as a piece that seemed to try to reduce the pressure on the infamy that weighed against “El Chapo.” The 32-year-old woman soon went from being Guzmán Loera’s “wife” to being one of his possible accomplices.

That winter day, Coronel listened to his compadre from the same bench where he sat throughout the trial, against the wall, with his arm resting on the wooden rest, touching his perfectly straight hair, checking his hands from when every now and then, like she’s sick of being there. Her face as a “poker player” did not change when López Núñez confessed that he helped plan the escape of his compadre “El Chapo”, receiving instructions from his comadre. Everything was established in the letters that the expert John Paul Osborn confirmed were written by Guzmán Loera.

The revelation

López Núñez, one of the 14 aid workers who reached agreements with prosecutors to testify against Guzmán Loera, said that he received three letters from “El Chapo”, who sent them to him through his then lawyer, Óscar Manuel Gómez, where he made several requests, including attending meetings that Coronel would call. “She is going to explain,” said the letter, which also made reference to “the mother of the twins.”

In 2014, Coronel sought out “El Licenciado”, also known as “El Lic”, to give him her husband’s instructions. Then there were other meetings where the sons of the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel, “Los Chapitos”, were in charge of buying a piece of land near the high security prison, so that a tunnel could be dug to the prison run by Valentín Cárdenas.

That plan worked. Guzmán Loera escaped in 2015 through the famous tunnel, but was arrested in 2016. Then, López Núñez told the court that Coronel was once again part of a plan for a new escape. “El Lic” said he was willing to cooperate, but made it clear that he had no money. “El Chapo” sent $ 100,000 dollars to start a plan, since the leader of the Sinaloa Cartel was sent to the Altiplano prison again, but was later transferred to a jail in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuaha. To return him to the first prison, $ 2 million dollars were paid to the then director of penalties in Mexico. That plan didn’t work, but it got Coronel involved again.

In April of that year, pending Guzmán Loera’s sentence, authorities confirmed to The New York Post that Coronel was being investigated.

“She is being investigated for a conspiracy in this country … She is being investigated for her role in the El Chapo escape,” it was stated.

Surrender-arrest

Between plans to create her own fashion products company with the label of “El Chapo” and to participate in a reality show about women involved with drug traffickers, Coronel was investigated by US prosecutors. After two years, Guzmán Loera’s wife turned herself in on February 22 at Dulles International Airport.

The indictment mentioned that she had participated in the conspiracy to help her husband escape from prison, but the main accusations were about helping the drug trade.

“According to court documents, Aispuro is accused of participating in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin and marijuana for import into the United States,” charged the Department of Justice.

This journalist had confirmed with Coronel’s lawyers that she was in the crosshairs of the US authorities, so they were being vigilant to try to avoid a serious legal problem. Days after the delivery-arrest, the lawyer Jeffrey Litchman revealed that there was a negotiation process.

Also the lawyer Mariel Colon He detailed to this journalist the options available to his client, but did not want to specify the agreement to surrender as soon as he got off the plane in Dulles. The question came after highlighting Coronel’s flawless straight hair and perfectly made-up face in the Alexandria prison photograph.

Accusations and punishment

On June 10, Coronel pleaded guilty. She is persecuted because between 2007 and 2017 she helped – intentionally and knowingly – the Sinaloa Cartel, led by her husband Guzmán Loera, to conspire to traffic heroin, cocaine and marijuana to the United States.

The second accusation indicates that between 2007 and 2019 “Conspired and agreed with others” to carry out financial transactions with funds involved “in illegal activities”, including the distribution of controlled substances. The allegation was marked as “conspiracy for money laundering.” The final years coincide with the period of the trial of “El Chapo” and when she was planning a fashion company.

The third charge points out that between 2007 and 2019, Coronel – “a citizen of the United States” – would have established agreements for transactions owned by a foreigner, in this case, her husband Guzmán Loera.

The accusations against Coronel do not make direct reference to her participation so that “El Chapo” escaped from prison, but that context appears again and again in the court documents, as a way of remembering that she would have collaborated for the Cartel to continue its actions. .

The lawyer Colón announced in an interview in mid-March 2021 that her client was seriously evaluating the plea agreement, which would lead her to prison for a certain time. Judge Robin Meriweather – the first to take the case – reminded the Mexican-American that she could reach between 10 years and a life sentence in prison if found guilty. His lawyers had on the table three options of the prosecutor Anthony Nardozzi, the same person who handled the case of Lucero Guadalupe Sánchez López, former lover of “El Chapo”.

“(In this type of agreement) the person would have to assume their responsibility and have to show repentance, and that carries some benefits,” said attorney Colón.

That agreement would include collaboration to provide substantial information for other cases.. The persecution of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel is in several courts, including the case of Genaro García Luna, former Mexican Secretary of Public Security. The Department of Justice also has in its sights the sons of Guzmán Loera, known as “Los Chapitos”, and the other leader of the criminal organization, Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, for whom the reward was recently increased to $ 15 million. Dollars.

On November 18, the deadline for prosecutors to request sentencing, Prosecutor Nardozzi made an offer that seems irrefutable: 48 months in prison, that is, four years, plus five years under supervision, as well as the forfeiture of $ 1.5 million. The nine months in jail would be subtracted from the period of confinement, as is the case in these cases.

On November 23, the defense had a deadline to present a counteroffer of sentence. No document was sent.

Judge Rudolph Contreras, who is responsible for the case in the District Court of Washington, DC, will give the sentence this Tuesday, November 30.