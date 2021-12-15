12/15/2021 at 18:53 CET

Lidia Alvarez Vellido

In just over two weeks we will end the year and 2022 begins with news such as rise in prices. Specific, 1.7% or what is the same, 8 euros more, the minimum contribution base being 960.60 euros instead of the current 944.4 euros; while the maximum is set at 4,139.40 euros instead of the current 4,070.10 euros. In short, the monthly fee for the self-employed with a minimum base will be 96 euros more per year.

“After the progressive increase over several years, the contribution rates applied to the bases will be: 28.30% for common contingencies, 1.30% for professional contingencies, 0.10% for professional training and 0.90% for termination of activity. In other words, those who quote on a minimum basis their new monthly fee in 2022 will amount to 293.94 euros; for the maximum base it will be 1,266.66 euros and for the self-employed it will be 377.87 euros & rdquor ;, he explains Roger Dobaño, CEO of Quipu.

The public services to which the self-employed will have access are maintained: specialized health care, disability due to illness or accident (whether temporary or permanent), maternity or paternity leave and retirement, orphan or widowhood pension.

In relation to this, the real income contribution was going to be one of the novelties for the new year but it will finally be delayed for 2023, a delay “highly criticized from the & rdquor; collective, they comment from Quipu.

What does go on is the 3% increase in minimum pensions contemplated in the General State Budgets. Contributory pensions, in addition to depending on the contribution of the self-employed, will take into account other factors. Retirement and disability will value having a dependent spouse, without a spouse or with a dependent or spouse. Widowhood will take into account family responsibilities, whether the family is over 65 or people with disabilities, if they are holders between 60 and 64 years old or if they are under 60 without charges. The orphan will evaluate the beneficiaries, if they are under 18 years of age with a disability and the absolute orphanhood.

“Taking these factors into account, there will be cases in which the worker charges more or less than what is due to him for his contribution. In other words, a self-employed person with the maximum base can receive less pension than they should and a person with the minimum base can have a higher retirement than expected & rdquor ;, specifies the CEO of Quipu.

Regarding self-employed workers who carry out their activity in the value chain of the food sector, they will have to prepare for the new regulation to combat food waste. The Government has already presented the first version of what will be the draft Law on Prevention of Food Loss and Waste that is scheduled to come into force in 2023.

In addition, they will have to take into account the compliance with the new Anti-Fraud Law, which came into force last October and seeks to end tax fraud: it prohibits, among other things, the use of software that allows Box B, that is, they admit to manipulating the accounting and falsifying accounts. This law penalizes both manufacturers of this type of billing programs and users.

The new legislation regulates the need for software that guarantees the integrity and traceability of all records, that is, to have an exhaustive control over all the information they manage. To comply with the law, the key is to use a program that is in the cloud, since working locally, those that are installed directly, can generate problems in compliance with the regulations. The law points above all in the direction of its lack of traceability and difficulty in accessing information.

“We will have to demonstrate that our software complies with the regulations. At the moment everything works in a reactive way: since there are no minimum requirements, technical specifications or approvals, we must always be up to date, so as not to go crazy in the event that the Treasury contacted us. Programs created in the cloud like ours are better prepared for the modification of this law, since they facilitate accessibility and traceability & rdquor ;, explains Roger Dobaño, CEO of Quipu.

The e-Administration forces the digitization of invoices and processes

Public administrations opted for online management in 2013 with the electronic presentation of tax models, and with the pandemic this digitization has been growing. SMEs and freelancers have strengthened the automation of daily tasks and the autocompletion of business management documents. It has been shown to be a way to save time and resources to dedicate to the product and / or service. In addition, having everything centralized in the same place from which to send and receive documents gives professionals greater control of the business.

The new Anti-Fraud Law also goes in this direction and approaches e-Administration. “We are already in the prelude to digitization, this law is a preparation. Not only because companies and freelancers want to, but because the law requires you to do so in many cases. Now it’s time to renew or die. It is time to prepare and implement everything that the administration requires before it is too much work and the problems begin & rdquor ;, advises Dobaño.

What’s more, The Digital Kit program for SMEs and the self-employed is expected to arrive in February 2022 which will be deployed in several phases and will have a total of 3,067 million euros to be digitized. The goal is for companies to carry out a digital self-diagnosis and start their transformation.

Finally, the pandemic has highlighted that working in an online and digitized environment is more productive, faster and more efficient. Being more productive is a common goal for all freelancers for the new year. Digitization helps to produce more and better, with faster processes. “New technologies offer tools that allow us to improve the performance of the company. Administrative tasks such as keeping up with billing with intelligent programs, help us make better decisions and increase the productivity of our business & rdquor ;, assures Dobaño.

Thus, from the online billing software they ensure that 2022 will be a year marked by the Anti-Fraud Law and the rise in the quota of self-employed, it will be a challenge in which productivity and digitization will go hand in hand. After the changes of 2020 and 2021, the new year will continue to motivate the evolution and use of new technologies. For 2023, significant changes are also expected such as the price for real income that is still pending.