In sport, as in life, nothing can ever be taken for granted and that is what he is showing Memphis Grizzlies with a start to the season as bright as it is unexpected. While it is true that the roster of young players they have is very interesting, that they showed signs of being able to compete during the last two seasons and that they seem to have a genuine identity and styles, very few could have predicted that, at this point, would be fourth in the Western Conference and that the return of the reborn Jaren jackson jr it was going to be so spectacular as to make up for the absence of its two most important players: Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks.

Having incorporated a player like Steven Adams has been key in the organization chart of Taylor jenkins, a coach who is earning the respect and admiration of the entire league for his clairvoyance to tactically shape this project and obtain much more remarkable returns than expected. Morant’s brilliance has been noticed during many of the 26 games played by Tennessee’s team, but it is not the only argument for the success of a team full of character and grit, that defends with pride and finds scoring routes in the game. collective and power under the boards. Jaren Jackson Jr is showing he can be a big league star, while hatching Desmond bane as a shooter he is absolutely huge.

Desmond Bane is shooting better from three (40.2) on more attempts than: Zach LaVine

Donovan Mitchell

Tyler herro

Duncan robinson

Bring young

Buddy hield

Jordan poole

Jayson tatum

Paul george

Luka doncic

Damian Lillard

James Harden pic.twitter.com/Thu3GbTNyx – StatMuse (@statmuse) December 10, 2021

Memphis Grizzlies have won 6 of the 7 games they have had to play without Ja Morant

And it is that this young guard selected in position 30 of the Draft of 2020 is experiencing an amazing qualitative leap, which leads him to register a 40.2% success in triples, which is a better figure than some of the best players in the entire NBA. It will not be easy for them to maintain this rhythm, especially considering the high competition in the Western Conference, but it is clear that they are an uncomfortable team for anyone and that they can make a real fort out of their court. Among his pursuers the sensations are not quite good, with plagues of absences in the Nuggets and Clippers, as well as insecurities in the Lakers and Mavericks. so they may be facing a great opportunity to consolidate in the top-4 of the classification. Memphis Grizzlies has a lot to say.