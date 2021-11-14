Consistent leaders, sensations of enormous power and possibilities to boast about what has been done in the offices. Washington Wizards He faces this season with renewed illusions after correcting the mistake that led to signing Westbrook, in what has meant a return to the origins that has restored cohesion to the group. The people of the capital want to be the revelation of the NBA this course and they are on the way to do so if they continue to practice a basketball that is as fresh in attack as it is seasoned in defense. Bradley Beal It once again establishes itself as a solid and competitive leader, highly committed to the future of the franchise, in which five keys to success are observed.

1. Resurgence of Kyle Kuzma

He seemed lost for the cause, but as soon as he has left the suffocating environment in the Lakers for a star project, the young man has once again displayed all his virtues. He is not confined to an opening pitch profile to shoot, but is doing many other things for which his enormous talent enables him.

2. Give full confidence to the reborn Spencer Dinwiddie

Many had forgotten the excellent level of basketball that this player is capable of displaying, and many others thought that after his serious knee injury he was not going to be the same. It took him a few weeks to show that Brooklyn is going to miss him a lot, and that he is a player who can throw a team on his back with his scoring and passing ability.

3. The bet decided by the small ball

In life there is nothing like having something very clear, since once you know the goal and the way to achieve it, you can start working. The Wizards decided they had to look for a fast basketball, with few possessions and fast centers with intimidation ability and who could change on defense. Daniel Gafford and Montrezl Harrell are perfectly suited to that profile and are alternating minutes with surprising efficiency.

4. Bradley Beal feels like the star of the team again

Displaced last year in terms of prominence and shot volume by league villain Russell Westbrook, the talented guard sees how the intruder has already disappeared and he can enjoy his home with his own rules, the ones that always worked. Generous with his teammates and lethal in scoring, Beal takes center stage and is excited again about the possibility of playing the playoffs with the franchise of his life.

5. Data that shows they are one of the best defenders in the league

Hands, legs, intensity, intercepted passes. It is what characterizes a brilliant defensive system of the Wizards, who are the second team in the NBA with the best defensive rating, cementing that achievement in their ability to defend the perimeter. And it is that they are the team that allows less triples to launch their rivals, which speaks very well of their understanding behind.