01/12/2022

On at 15:34 CET

Ana Roa

Emotions determine the behavior and learning ability. An adequate emotional education promotes the well-being, the health of the person, and prevents difficulties in the maturational development, strengthening the formation of a stable personality. Therefore, expressing and controlling emotions is a basic educational objective to favor the development process itself.

Educating emotionally means validate emotions, empathize with others, help identify and name what you are feeling, set limits, teach acceptable forms of expression and relationship with others, love yourself and accept oneself, respect others and propose strategies to solve problems.

In the childhood stage, it is necessary to educate to work on emotional awareness, emotional regulation, self-esteem and socio-emotional skills, among others.

Emotions according to age

From the eighth month to the first year of life, the purest emotions are identified by their expressiveness. Thus, in babies we recognize joy, anger or rage, fear, sadness, pleasure & mldr;

“Each child is a unique being and their emotional world is very varied, subjective and multi-component”

With the arrival of the two years the emotions become more complex and variants of the above appear such as shame or derivations of affection, for example, jealousy. Each child is a unique being and their emotional world is highly varied, subjective and multi-component.

In our educational work we must discover how each child is building his emotional universe, his ability to evolve emotionally and, take into account that on the 3 or 4 years begins to relate and organize their emotions into various categories.

Between 4 and 6 years The little ones perceive that their behavior produces reactions in others, then they begin to control their impulses to end up achieving greater emotional stability and start in the development of moral behavior.

In the childhood stage it is essential to work on emotional awareness, emotional regulation, self-esteem and social-emotional skills | Unsplash

How to contribute to the emotional development of children during childhood

Some guidelines to work on the emotional intelligence of boys and girls during childhood are:

Incorporating into the game emotional variantsUnderstanding his imaginary narrativesTalking about emotions What do people experience?Listening to your emotional questions and doubts with affection and a certain degree of empathy What emotions do you feel most uncomfortable about?Encouraging them to speak now Express your feelingsBringing them security and trustShowing them alternatives to channel anger, aggressiveness and fear

The expression of affection in boys and girls

When children show us their affection, we are captivated. His kisses, his hugs and his caresses in their purest form are the first manifestations of emotional development. In accordance with these statements, it is very convenient to mention the need of the little ones for an emotional education that helps them to identify your feelings to be able to establish good relationships with others.

How can we contribute from the adult world? First of all, staying receptive to your demos, thanking them and inviting them to express their affection in the most natural way possible. The next step will be to encourage them to do it but without pressure, always from spontaneity.

We will be models for them if we express affection:

Loving without reservation and unconditionallyRemembering that we love even though we think they don’t need to listen to usCorrecting their behavior without disqualifying when he has done something that is wrongProviding trusting hugs, caresses and looks, security and complicityStaying by their side as they grow both in achievements and frustrations