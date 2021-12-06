Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian

The basketball player got a personal trainer pregnant during her birthday celebrations in March …

Tristan Thompson is once again in the eye of the hurricane with the ‘accusation’ that he has another child, conceived during his relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

Last week, it emerged that the basketball player was the target of a paternity lawsuit filed by personal trainer Maralee Nichols, who claimed that the 30-year-old NBA star is the father of her son, a boy who came to the world on December 2.

The Sacramento Kings player shares his three-year-old daughter True with Khloé, and son Prince, four, with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

As Us Weekly magazine confirmed, Nichols became pregnant with the basketball player when she celebrated her birthday with him last March, when the athlete was still dating Khloé.

It is now understood why Kim Kardashian’s sister ended her relationship with Tristan again in June, upon learning that Maralee was pregnant with him.

In court documents obtained by the publication, Thompson acknowledged having sex with Nichols multiple times and ordered genetic testing in July before making the request again in a petition in a Texas court last month.

According to an August court file, the basketball player exchanged text messages with Nichols about the baby, saying, “You know how I feel,” read a screenshot. “My feelings have not changed at all. [Yo] I will not be involved at all. “

The alleged texts also showed Thompson stating that he will retire after the current NBA season concludes next year, meaning his income will be greatly diminished.

He said in the messages: “So in terms of support, it will be what is required on a monthly basis for someone who is unemployed. It’s Texas, so it’s only going to cost a couple hundred dollars. So you better take these 75k with you [75 mil dólares] I am offering because you will not get anything like having a child with a parent who is not busy [sic]. All you will have is a baby with a parent who has nothing to do with the child and a few hundred dollars in child support a month. “

Khloé, for her part, has not publicly commented on the situation, but on Thursday she shared a couple of cryptic quotes via social media: “I just don’t have time for negative energy and even when I do, I still don’t have it.” .

Maralee shared the beautiful photo of the boy named Angelou Kash Thompson.