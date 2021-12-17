The Kardashian-Jenner sisters have managed to build a true empire around their image and surname, not only in the entertainment world but also in the business world.

The matriarch of that family, Kris Jenner, has guided her daughters to stardom, and today, they are one of the most powerful families, having amassed a real fortune by exploiting her image.

Despite the criticism, the members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan always know how to be noticed, for their extravagant tastes or their voluptuous image, as their most important inheritance without the genes of each one.

However, the women of that family have been very unfortunate in love, as they have been victims of infidelity by their respective partners, from Kris to Kylie Jenner.

But that has not stopped them from continuing to be empowered and truly beautiful women, and now, the one who has exploited their natural sensuality is the average of them.

For some years now, the name of Khloé Kardashian has been involved in endless rumors thanks to her ex-partner, Tristan Thompson, who finally accepts that he was unfaithful to the model.

The Athlete accepted his guilt. Photo: .

The famous NBA player finally acknowledged the sexual encounters he had with his personal trainer in March 2021, which were made through a secret Snapchat account, according to the Daily Mail.

So far, the socialite has not commented on the matter, but through her social networks, she launches a subliminal message to her ex by showing her impressive figure and long blonde hair.

Steel abs

It is no secret to anyone that the 37-year-old model and influencer has always been characterized by her hard and heavy exercise routines, which she always shares on social networks.

Despite having been a mother a couple of years ago, the star’s body is impressive, because through Instagram she shared her sensual and well-worked abdomen.

The model has surprised everyone with her impressive figure. Photo: IG / khloekardashian

Like a true queen, Khloé posted a series of images sharing the pictures she has been able to form on her body, as the harsh exercise routines have begun to pay off.

In addition to her figure, the “KUWTK” star showed her beautiful natural Chinese, since she has always opted for her straight blonde hair, leaving her charms hidden.

It is worth mentioning that the model has always been criticized through networks for her weight, since, according to her haters, she was always the “fattest” of her sisters, something that made her self-conscious all her life.

The star is in one of its best stages. Photo: IG / khloekardashian

However, the outlook now is different, as he has dedicated himself to working on his body through exercise, movements that are also accompanied by a harsh diet.

But now, these images have been a white glove slap to his former partner and those who have dared to judge his image, because he is in one of his best stages.

