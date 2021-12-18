Matthew Vaughn is a British film producer and director. Among his most outstanding works are X-Men: First Generation – 87%, The Mystery of the Star – 76%, Not Everything is What It Seems – 81% and, of course, Mark Millar’s popular comic book adaptations, Kick-Ass: A Superhero Without Superpowers – 76% and Kingsman: The Secret Service – 74%. These last two productions mentioned are an interesting mix of comedy with action, style that Thousand has managed to successfully bring in several of his graphic novels and that Vaughn has flawlessly transported to the big screen.

You may also like: Tom Holland Says His Spider-Man Would Defeat Hugh Jackman’s Logan

With the next premiere of The king’s man This December 22, ComicBook had the opportunity to sit down and talk with Vaughn about this movie. In the interview, the director revealed that he is interested in returning to the Marvel Universe to give a new twist to the story of one of the most iconic X-Men characters, Wolverine. Vaughn shared the following comments:

Picking a young Wolverine for a reboot … it would be fun. It could go in such a different direction than Hugh Jackman. I think Hugh did a great job, but I think of all the X-Men that is the character that attracts me. Yes, Wolverine.

Perhaps many think that there will never be a better Wolverine than Hugh Jackman, and that it makes no sense to reboot the character. However, the goal of Vaughn It is not specifically to overcome it, because as he himself commented in the interview, Jackman did an extraordinary job with the superhero, his real desire is rather to take the new Wolverine down a different path from the Wolverine we already know and explore the plot possibilities that can derive from even the smallest change.

We also recommend: Museo Soumaya in CDMX appears in the most recent comic of the X-Men

Continuing with the interview, the popular director added that if a reboot were in his hands one day, in his mind he already has the names of two actors who could surely do a magnificent job. One of them is Tom Hardy, best known for films like Mad Max: Fury Road – 97%, Venom – 35%, The Origin – 86% and Batman: The Dark Knight – 94%. However, the director said that Hardy He wasn’t young enough for the role anymore, but that surely would have been great. His words were as follows:

Well now it’s a bit older, but I’d say Tom Hardy would have been awesome. I think Taron Egerton could do it with his eyes closed. Aaron Taylor-Johnson might as well. I think Aaron or Taron would be my first two choices and they could do really well.

One of the options that Vaughn Mentioned is Aaron Taylor-Johnson, actor who starred in Kick-Ass as Dave Lizewski, alongside Chloë Grace Moretz as Hit-Girl in 2010. Both actors returned to fight crime together in the sequel, Kick-Ass 2 – 31%, in 2013. Also, Taylor-Johnson brought Quicksilver to life for Marvel Studios and is now set to play Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, dramatically reducing the likelihood of him playing the role of Wolverine. On the other hand, Taron Egerton remains a fan favorite for the role and arguably Vaughn he’s right, he would certainly do a spectacular job.

It was recently revealed that a reboot of Kick-Ass is on the way, situation that could close the door so that Vaughn join the MCU for now. Either way, we shouldn’t give up hope of seeing a completely new Wolverine, as the director has maintained an interest in the superhero genre and we believe that he will not give up so easily on this project.

Also read: Chloë Grace Moretz Says She Would Like To Play Hit Girl In Kick Ass 3

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');