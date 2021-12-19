Kick Ass: Director Announces Movie Reboot For 2024

Recently, the director Kick Ass has announced a reboot completely new of the film that would be presented in the year 2024, something that nobody expected to be true but that now they yearn to see.

A couple of days ago, director Matthew Vaughn assured that in two more years he will begin to prepare a reboot of Kick Ass, newer, more full of extreme emotions and more spectacular.

The truth is that one of the most successful superhero films of the last decade does not come from Marvel or DC Comics, since director Maththew Vaughn’s film ‘Kick Ass’ was the favorite of millions of people during the premieres of its two installments. .

The film starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Chloë Grace Moretz, was one of the most violent despite being of the genre of Superheros, although it also generated a lot of controversy and that is why it is possible that the third part never arrived.

However, now it was the director of the film himself who confirmed that they are preparing a totally new rebound of the film, which will have new actors and a new story, so the only thing they are waiting for is that the rights of the character return to Marv Films, to have total freedom to create the film.

This is how during the last few days the director Matthew Vaughn surprised the fans of Kick Ass by announcing a new version of the franchise, which would not be exactly a third part, but a total reboot, where we will have a new actor giving it life Dave Lizewski.

After the news that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play Kraven the Hunter in Marvel, the director is said to have commented that for the new kick ass he will need a truly brave actor, as his work will scare everyone, and considering the violence From the last two movies, it was confirmed that the director really is serious.

It’s so crazy that I can’t speak about it. But we have that ready to go. All rights come back in two years and then we’ll reboot and people will think, ‘He’s crazy.’ “

However, what is extremely interesting is that the director seems to be approaching the rest of the characters, heroes and villains, possibly from another perspective that adds to his vision.

So we just have to wait to find out what he means when he says it will be crazy and cause more controversy.

Let’s hope that the project is achieved as Vaughn has planned, as it can undoubtedly be a success.