Before superhero movies captured so much public attention, but a context that hinted that this would happen, Kick-Ass: A Superhero without Superpowers was released – 76%. Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Nicolas Cage and Mark Strong, the film was one of the first adult-rated hits of this genre. Although Kick-Ass 2 – 31% was definitely more violent and with an even more eschatological humor, the magic of the first one was not repeated, and it is that deep down it was not only about exploiting the explicit scenes, but about using the black comedy to make a severe and witty social criticism.

Despite the fact that the sequel did not perform as well with the fans, it was expected that at some point they would decide to continue with the saga. After all, in recent years and with the growth of Marvel and DC adaptations, there is a need for stories that approach the subject in a different way. As an example is Deadpool – 84% and The Boys – 90%, who with a similar criticism have served as an “antidote” for those who are already tired of the basic morality in the superhero installments for all audiences.

Not long ago, Mark Millar, creator of the original comic, spoke about the supposed plans they had for a third part. The writer rebooted the Kick-Ass character to update him, but it seems that he didn’t want to bring him to the big screen just yet. What Millar actually revealed is that it was almost impossible to agree with Matthew Vaughn, director of the films, because they both had contracts with different companies and the rights to Kick-Ass belong to Universal.

It’s not uncommon for the cast to be questioned about a possible comeback. In general, everyone has said that they would gladly do it if the script is good and achieves what the sequel could not. This universe would allow us to visit these characters at other times in their lives, but it seems that none of this will be the case, since it has just been confirmed that Kick-Ass will have a full reboot in the cinema and it will be crazy.

During a recent interview with Collider to promote King’s man: El Origen – 45%, Matthew vaughn revealed that Kick-Ass will continue, but in a different way, one with which he hopes to break many clichés of the genre and drive fans crazy:

We have a huge Kick-Ass reboot in two years. Great reboot.

It’s so crazy that I can’t speak about it. But we have that ready to go. All rights come back in two years and then we’ll reboot and people will think, “He’s crazy.”

The idea that Vaughn seems to have is to hope that the rights of the comics return to the creator to no longer work with Universal, although he does not mention if he already has another production company interested in this crazy story about which he reveals absolutely nothing:

So I had this idea, and I was so crazy that I thought, “Yeah, great. It will cause a similar controversy and everyone will talk about it and there will be as many people who love her as there are people who hate her. ” But I’m not saying it doesn’t have the characters and that it won’t, you know. I’m just saying it’s not what everyone is imagining. And I’m going to need a very, very brave actor or actress to play the new Kick-Ass because it will scare them.

This last comment seems aimed at those who were expecting a third party to focus on Hit-Girl, who is basically the crowd darling. What’s interesting is that the director seems to be approaching the rest of the characters, heroes and villains, possibly from another perspective that adds to his vision. We will have to wait to find out what he means when he says it will be crazy and cause more controversy. Hopefully the project is achieved as Vaughn has planned.

