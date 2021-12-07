

The subject raised suspicions for not having his negative test for covid-19.

Photo: Joe Raedle / .

Federal authorities in VermonThey arrested a Connecticut man who had abducted a teenage girl in Torrington, after he tried to cross the Canadian border with the victim, but both lacked negative evidence for covid-19.

The parents of the 16-year-old girl, who was allegedly kidnapped by Christopher Constanzo, notified the police about his disappearance, Wednesday night.

Both the victim and Constanzo were detained for not having negative evidence of covid-19, a situation that the young woman took advantage of to tell the feds that “the subject raped her twice on the road from Connecticut to Vermont and had threatened her with a knife” .

US authorities said the allegations of sexual assault are under investigation.

The girl told investigators she met 19-year-old Constanzo of Torrington through a mutual friend. She said she went with him voluntarily Wednesday night, but that he sexually assaulted her in Connecticut around 9 p.m. and then forced her into the trunk of his car, keeping her there until 4 a.m. Thursday.

At some point in the night, Constanzo pulled her out of the trunk and raped her again, but she didn’t know where they were.

Constanzo had restrained the girl with a shoelace and kept her in the back seat as they approached the border and asked her to “act normal.”

The subject told Canadian border officials at the Saint-Armand Philipsburg crossing that the girl was his sister and that they planned to visit friends in Canada and stay for about four days.

But Canadian officials They were rejected because they both lacked negative tests for COVID-19; Back on the American side, customs and border officials separated Constanzo and the girl, and she told them that she had abducted and raped her.

A hidden knife was found in Constanzo’s clothing, authorities said; For her part, the young woman was taken to a hospital in St. Albans, Vermont, for a sexual assault examination.

Constanzo is in custody and awaiting a hearing scheduled for Tuesday at the United States District Court in Burlington.

