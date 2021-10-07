When Netflix premiered The Hidden World of Sabrina – 89%, the series promised to follow the classic trends of the most popular youth series but mixing elements of horror to deliver a more mature, different and attractive project. The show was a complete departure from what was done by Melissa Joan Hart in the nineties and was based on the new comics of the character that are much loved among connoisseurs for their constant references to horror classics either in literature or in cinema. The first season definitely managed to cover and even exceed the audience’s expectations, but the following episodes lowered its quality and alienated a large part of the fans.

Despite the problem in the development of its story, the series had a good rating and that is why many were surprised when Netflix decided to cancel it after 2 seasons / 4 parts. In addition, the end of the series was left open and ended up causing a lot of controversy because the protagonist was dead and her lover committed suicide to meet her in the afterlife. It is clear that the decision to end it was not part of the plans of the creators and the followers started a campaign on networks to recover it.

Although it doesn’t seem like Netflix go to change your mind, those who fell in love with the character will have the opportunity to see her back in another of the most successful youth titles of the moment. Few hours after the last episode of Riverdale season 5 premiered – 85%, Kiernan Shipka posted on her Instagram a photo of her on the set of the show:

From Greendale to Riverdale. See you in season 6.

Since the character of Sabrina originated in Archie comics, many have been waiting for years for both series to connect. In an episode of Sabrina’s Hidden World, the witch visits the town of Riverdale, while the last seasons of Riverdale they have touched on the subject of magic and the occult through the stories of Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch). While the other protagonists have very earthly dilemmas, the eccentric redhead has had visions, witnessed miracles and even saved her mansion from being hit by fire just by praying.

In the most recent season finale, it is revealed that Blossom comes from a line of witches. Her ancestor, Abigail, was burned when accused and with her last words she cast a curse on the people. This explains why Riverdale is something of the mystical center for weirdos and serial killers. It is even explained that Abigail, in a particular way, condemned three families to suffer forever: Archie’s family (KJ Apa), Betty’s (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead’s (Cole Sprouse), who nowadays they are still suffering from the effects.

The series of Riverdale had a great first season, but from the second it seems like they didn’t really know what to do. The stories become more and more exaggerated and incoherent, touching on topics like aliens, drugs with child names, and ghoulish role-playing games. Although these paths have caused a lot of annoyance among fans, they remain loyal because they enjoy the main characters and are hopeful that things will improve.

The maximum villain of the series was always Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos), father of Verónica (Camila Mendes), who was looking for a way to appropriate the town and all its resources. In the last episode the entire town unites to drive him out of Riverdale, assuring him that if he returns they will send evidence of his crimes to the FBI. Hiram effectively flees, but not without making sure before fulfilling his personal vendetta against Archie. The departure of this character and the new importance of the mystical leaves the perfect ground for the arrival of Sabrina. Of course, we do not know if the character will become the protagonist or if he will appear from time to time and we do not know if his arrival will correspond to events after his last season or if it will be before he dies in his original line. Season 6 of Riverdale It will premiere in November of this year.

