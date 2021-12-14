12/14/2021

Osasuna’s player, Kike Barja, has noted that he feels “very loved & rdquor; in the Navarrese club, a “responsibility & rdquor; and a reason to “give it & rdquor; everything every time he jumps onto the grass wearing the elastic red.

“I’ve been here all my life and I feel this as something special. I am happy and for me there is nothing better than being in Osasuna & rdquor;, has commented the 24-year-old player who has renewed until 2026 and that from now on he will seek to respond to this award “with facts & rdquor ;.

Barja hopes that the next few years will be positive for him and for the club with the hope of “being able to expand & rdquor; his contract in the future with the aim of “being here all my life”. “I have been fortunate that the road has been idyllic since I arrived at the first team & rdquor ;, Barja recalled at a press conference about how his beginnings with Osasuna were, where he has achieved a promotion to the highest category and two comfortable stays in First.

The man from Noain thinks that the young players who are already settled should “continue taking steps to be able to be the replacement tomorrow of players as important as Oier, Roberto Torres & mldr; footballers who are a mirror to look at & rdquor ;. “If I have tried something since I was little, it is to be persistent, patient and have the luck of being an incredible locker room where we all have a very good relationship & rdquor;, the winger responded when asked about the setbacks in the form of injuries that have arisen throughout his career and that he has been avoiding.

“WE MUST HAVE THE FEET ON THE FLOOR”

The number 11 ‘rojillo’ claims to feel “very loved & rdquor; by his teammates and adds that he goes every morning to train Chopping with a smile, as he has a good time & rdquor; in sessions in which everyone competes. “I can’t say that I feel like a starter. I have been injured for a long time, there have been rotations and I think that to achieve the goal we need everyone. Each one is ambitious and we all want to play, but I don’t have the title tag & rdquor ;, he continued.

If Osasuna wants to continue growing as a club, “You have to retain young and better players with potential like Javi Martínez, Moncayola or David García, but also with important footballers like Sergio Herrera & rdquor ;. “We must not lose perspective. We have to be aware of the difficulty of being in this category. We must have our feet on the ground, we are Osasuna and we know where we have been six / seven years ago, when we had very hard times as a club & rdquor ;, Barja replied when asked about the team’s nearest future, implying that they should not think very high altitudes, but go step by step.

Regarding the last league game against Barcelona, ​​Kike said that the feelings of the draw were “very good. People were hooked on the team and the other day we competed first of all a Barca, a team of a high level & rdquor ;. “I think it is a totally deserved renovation. He is an example not only on a sports level, but also as a person. What I value the most is his predisposition with which he goes out to play when he defends the Osasuna shirt, playing one or ten minutes & rdquor ;, commented the club’s sports director, Braulio Vázquez about renovation.

In turn, the director has valued its “differentiated & rdquor; about the rest of the players: “He is a face man, another of our best weapons to try to fight the greats within our humility & rdquor;.

