The lost of Mila Ximenez, who died on June 23 after a long battle with lung cancer, left a huge void in those who knew her. Although four and a half months have passed since that fateful outcome, his departure continues to shock his co-workers, who frequently remember her on their social networks or through the small screen. The last one has been Kiko Hernandez (45 years old), with an emotional publication posted on his Instagram profile.

On the morning of this Saturday, November 6, the presenter of Sálvame shared with his followers a video that is part of one of the broadcasts of the Telecinco program and that recall Mila’s funny personality in one of his best moments on the small screen. In the clip, the television station appears ‘angry’ at the publication of an image that did not appeal to her at all. In the background, while he asked the director of the program to remove the photograph, the laughter of his setmates is heard, who today keep his memory alive.

“What would I give if everything was as before. What would I give to hug you again. What would I give because you never stop looking at me. What would I give if I could kiss you … I do not forget you friend… “, Kiko Hernández wrote next to the video that, in a few minutes, has generated endless reactions from her followers. There are many who have assured that Mila Ximénez is” eternal “,” special “and a person” difficult to forget”.

Mila Ximénez passed away June 23, 20 days after Kiko Hernández suffered the loss of her aunt. This was revealed by himself on October 6, when he made the decision to stay away from public life for a time. Her initiative came shortly after the death of another of her great friends, Begoña Sierra, the founder of Bingo Las Vegas.

“I have a year that I can not anymore, I have a duel with another and with another and there is a moment when it bursts “, said the presenter.” 20 days before Mila an aunt of mine died, then Mila and now Begoña, “he commented dejectedly, before confessing that he was taking tranquilizers and that she had even reached the point of not being able to get out of bed.

“For my sanity I need to stop. I need to stop for a week, 15 days, breathe, do a process that I did not do with Mila, that I did not do with my family member, and I can’t take it anymore. Yesterday I had strange ideas in my head, “said Kiko Hernández on his ‘last’ day of work until last October 27, when he resumed his work on the small screen and returned to social networks, platforms from which he also moved away in in the middle of his break and where this Saturday he wanted to pay tribute to his eternal companion.

Health problems

The loss of Mila Ximénez not only affected Kiko Hernández on an emotional level. It also generated consequences on your psoriatic arthritis, the degenerative and autoimmune disease that the collaborator has suffered for nine years.

“Psoriatic arthritis is closely linked to nervous states and, possibly, it must have affected you more, coinciding with these months in which you have been worried about Mila and later about her loss,” explained the doctor Jesús Sánchez Martos in Save me, few days after the death of the Sevillian, taking precedence over Kiko’s response. “Very, very much,” replied the television, confirming that immediately after the journalist’s death, he noticed a worsening regarding this chronic disease that has forced him to make important decisions. Among them, moving to a more comfortable home.

