“A punch from Kiko Martínez changes the history of Spanish and British boxing“Eddie Hearn could not better define the milestone that had just occurred at Sheffield Arena. The 35-year-old Spaniard traveled home to IBF world featherweight champion Kid Galahad. The English fans called Kiko “old man” and said that “his time passed”. Javier Castillejo heard the same in 2007 when he went to Felix Sturm (Germany) and knocked him out. Martínez ended everything in the same way. In the sixth round he put Galahad to sleep to become champion again. In a similar situation, they both achieved the same milestone: being world champion in two divisions. Javi was the first (super middleweight and a half) and Kiko, the second (super bantamweight and feather). “Castillejo will always be the best in history. He is my idol and he opened a stage in our boxing,” said the man from Elche after finishing. Impossible not to love him.

“Everything arrives,” shouted Tinín Rodríguez, the boxer’s coach along with Vicente Fernández, at the end. And it was so. The Madrid coach told this newspaper in the preview that “they were not going to collide with Galahad.” “We will do the long fight, we will have to suffer and then we will go to more.” Work of ten and stamina of eleven, because Kiko had a bad time. A left in the first round staggered him, but champions are forged in battles on the edge. The spanish endured. There were three rounds of dominance of the premises, who dominated and was adding hands. From the fourth, Martínez squeezed, the intensity increased a little and began to bother. The Englishman changed his face.

In the fourth and fifth the champion was still ahead, but the trend varied. There were 20 seconds left of act five when everything changed. Kiko found a right to Galahad’s pear, which fell. The referee, who helped, and the bell saved him. The Spaniard was not nervous. He went out for the Englishman and nailed him another right the same place that struck him down. “It has been one of the most spectacular KO’s I have seenor “, Hearn added in the interview. He had succeeded. Kiko had done like Castillejo: nobody gave a penny for them and they came out with their hands up and the title on their waists. seen? “, the interviewer asked Martínez. The man from Elche laughed and was natural: “Surprise for some, not for me. I’ve been living like a monk for three years, being a boxer 365 days a year. I knew I was arriving better than ever. I’m better than 20 because I take better care of myself“he snapped before going to the locker room to celebrate with his team. Kiko Martínez is world champion. Again. Bravo.