Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

Several important news related to the boxing promotion company of Sergio Martínez, have starred in the news in recent days. The new World Cup opportunity or his pact with Probellum, a new and ambitious boxing project, have been some of them. Thus, we wanted to contact Oscar Zardaín, man at the helm of MaravillaBox, to clarify these current pieces for us.

We begin with the news that the promoter will organize an event at the end of the month: «On October 30 we will have an evening in Madrid, somewhat modest in this case, with amateurs and two professional fights. There will be Brandon Moreno and the Norwegian Bernard Torres, we are looking for rivals. Torres had a sponsored fight in November in the United States, against another undefeated, but as a result of our agreement with Probellum, things have changed and it is wiser to wait to take advantage of the new project to already make a title in 2022 ».

This pact with the new promoter of Richard Schaefer will be very beneficial, in the words of Zardaín: «The idea of ​​Probellum is to do one hundred evenings a year, ninety of them in the United States, and four of them will be here in Spain through us. We have agreed to hold four evenings with your support for each of the next two years, with the option of another. The first will already be in January, and they will be large galas, like Valdemoro’s, within this global project, with recognized brands and a product that reaches the whole world also through its streaming platform, a bit like DAZN ».

The general manager of Maravillabox also valued the options of Kiko Martínez, who will have a new world opportunity as announced ESPABOX scoop: «It will be officially announced in the next few hours, if there are no last minute difficulties. Kiko is an example for any kid who steps into a gym, you can call him on New Year’s Eve, on his birthday … he will be well prepared. It appeared ten days ago and I called him because I have to ask him, but I knew he was going to tell me that yes, he is almost at the weight. They call him to lose, obviously, but with Galahad you can win and that is the idea with which we will go, because he is a rival who stays and can take blows. He wanted to stay in the super featherweight, but I think he has more options on the featherweight. The fight may be 60-40 for Galahad, even a little more because he fights at home, but he is a fighter who, being very good, is from this world; Gary Russell was another level, and even so live it has nothing to do with what was seen on TV, the American Kiko’s blows were beginning to take their toll “.

Zardaín concludes with a reflection: “This shows that when you do well going out, they call you again, and Kiko is a guarantee for the promoter and for television”.

The full talk can be seen from the hour and eleven minutes of this video.