11/14/2021 at 00:10 CET

Kiko Martínez has just made history on Saturday night in Sheffield by defeating the champion Kid Galahad with a sensational KO at his home and becoming, together with Javier Castillejo, the only Spaniard capable of reigning in two different weights.

It was a very complicated fight in his rival’s fiefdom, although ‘The Sensation’ had already gotten five of his belts fighting at home (three Europeans and two world championships, all of them at super bantamweight).

The Alicante had 42 wins (29 by KO), 10 losses and two void, while his rival had won 28 fights of his 29 fights (17 before the limit) with a single loss suffered on June 15, 2019 in a spectacular unbeaten British duel against Josh Warrington.

This time the forecasts were fulfilled and the British enforced his law practically from the first ring of the bell in a combat with a reduced activity and in which he managed to place the best hands taking advantage of his changes of guard, one of his best virtues.

Kiko received a nice cold left hook in the first round, had two straight rights in a row in the second and conceded a too-easy left in the third as he tried to accelerate the pressure against a heavier and larger opponent.

However, the fight began to change in the fourth thanks to the pressure of the Spanish, who balanced the fourth and sentenced the fight in the final stretch of the fifth with a spectacular right hand who found Galahad’s bones on the canvas.

The local managed to go out to sixth, but it did so in such bad condition that at the first attack from Alicante he went to the ground for good. Congratulations to a boxing lover that deserves more than anyone such a great success!