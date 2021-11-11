Kiko Martinez during todays Media Workout ahead of his fight This weekend. 10 November 2021 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

DAZN, the global sports streaming platform, offers this weekend three exciting events for lovers of contact sports: on Saturday the boxing match between Kid Galahad and Kiko Martínez and the evening of the UFC Night Holloway Vs. Rodríguez and Joel Álvarez Vs. Moisés; and in the early morning from Saturday to Sunday, the boxing match that pits Jaime Munguía vs. Gabriel Rosado.

World champion of two different weights

Kid galahad, world featherweight champion of the International Boxing Federation (IBF), will defend his title for the first time against the Spanish Kiko Martínez, former world champion of super bantamweight. The event can be seen exclusively on DAZN from 8:00 p.m. and will take place this Saturday at the Sheffield Arena in the United Kingdom. Galahad (28-1, 17 KO) defeated Jazza Dickens earlier this year and faces a Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KO) who will have the opportunity to be crowned world champion of two different weights.

The fight will be commented by the Spanish boxer Sandor Martín, who on October 17 made history and beat four-time world champion Mikey García in Fresno (California). Speaking to DAZN, Sandor Martin states that “We are facing a great fight, I think Kid Galahad is the great favorite, but my heart is one hundred percent with Kiko and I am confident of his victory.”

Sandor Martin also describes both fighters: “Galahad is a resourceful boxer, skilled, who dominates the changing of the guard, but takes a lot of hits. That, against a boxer like Kiko, is something very dangerous, because he has dynamite in his hands and he can end the fight at any time with one of his blows. Kiko moves up one weight class, which is something that favors Galahad. But that’s where the heart and courage that Kiko has when facing challenges is shown, one more for Spanish boxing “.

Likewise, Sandor Martín underlines the importance of this quote: “Kiko has the opportunity that very few boxers have had to write another page in the history of Spanish boxing. For him, personally, I imagine it is a challenge. And for Spanish boxing, it would be another triumph that would show the great moment of form that we are going through but, without a doubt, Kiko is one of the great boxers in the history of Spanish boxing and, by far, one of the best in recent years”.

A tough bone for Munguía

DAZN users will be able to enjoy the boxing match between Jaime Munguía (37-0) and Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1). The evening will be held at the Honda Center (California, United States) starting at 01:00 and will feature comments from Jaime Ugarte and Emilio Marquiegui.

Munguía, the No. 1 contender for the WBC and WBO middleweight belts, recognizes the danger from his opponent, although he is confident of winning: “I know Rosado is coming off a great fight, a great knockout and has a lot of experience. I know I have to be careful, but I have faith in my training and I am confident that I will be victorious. “. Thus, the Mexican shows the keys to winning: “On Saturday I have to keep my distance and apply pressure where necessary. I need to make sure I dominate the action in the ring. “.