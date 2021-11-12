11/12/2021 at 23:41 CET

Throughout his successful career, Kiko Martínez has conquered in the last decade a total of five great belts at home and on Saturday night he will go back to look for the most difficult one still snatching the world feather belt of the International Federation to the local Kid Galahad in front of more than 10,000 spectators at the British Sheffield Arena.

The 35-year-old ‘The Sensation’ has won two European super rooster titles in Dublin and another in Lyon. However, his two greatest hits were his victories against Colombian Jonathan Romero in 2013 in Atlantic City and against Japan’s Hozumi Hasegawa in Osaka, both with the universal IBF super bantamweight title at stake.

Former continental featherweight champion, eThe Alicante is presented with a record of 42 wins (29 by KO), 10 losses and two void. Abdul Barry Awad, much better known for ‘Kid Galahad’, has won 28 fights (17 before the limit) and has only lost once, on June 15, 2019 in a fratricidal undefeated duel against his compatriot Josh Warrington.

This evening will be broadcast live on DAZN from 8:00 p.m. and comments will be provided by Sandor Martin, the brilliant Catalan boxer who broke the bench last month in Fresno with a historic win over local Mikey Garcia.

“We are facing a great fight, I think Kid Galahad is the big favorite, but my heart is one hundred percent with Kiko and I am confident in his victory & rdquor ;, Arrasandor explained in statements to DAZN.

Kiko Martínez is a ‘warrior’ and will go out for all

“Galahad is resourceful and skilled, but he takes a lot of blows and that’s very dangerous against someone like Kiko, who has dynamite in his hands and can end the fight at any moment. Kiko gains weight, which is something that favors Galahad, but that shows her heart and courage & rdquor ;, he added a Sandor who is as good with gloves as he is as an analyst.

Great evening in Barcelona

The mythical Sala Razzmatazz hosts this Sunday from six in the afternoon a great evening organized by Gallego Prada with the presence of Moussa Gholam as a great icon and with the professional debut of Andrea Lasheras and Cristian Eusse.

Without a doubt, a great occasion for fans to enjoy the emotion and magic of boxing live in an emblematic setting of Barcelona’s nightlife.