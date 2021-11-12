Darío Pérez

The Alicante Kiko Martinez (42-10-2, 29 KO) will seek this Saturday night to make history for Spanish boxing. More so, we want to say. He will seek, after Javier Castillejo, that a Spaniard once again be world champion in two different weights against the current holder of the IBF Pluma title, the British Kid galahad.

Martínez was for more than a year, between 2013 and 2014, IBF super bantamweight world champion, a belt that he snatched in Atlantic City (USA) from Jhonatan «Momo» Romero and he successfully defended, but without television coverage in Spain, his scepter on two occasions, in Elche against the South African Jeffrey Mathebula and in Japan facing the east Hozumi hasegawa.

Since then, he has not been able to repeat his feat in the opportunities he has had against the best of the super featherweight and bantamweight categories: Carl Frampton, Leo Santa Cruz and Gary Russell. Now, for the seventh time (we do not count the secondary WBA title with Scott Quigg) a fight on top of the world, as James Cagney would say. Through flagrant robberies on British soil such as against Josh Warrington and Zelfa Barrett, the European title against Marc Vidal and performances with hardly any fissures in minor bouts, such as his last appearance against Jayro Durán last September. Kiko has given in the scale to the first the limit of the category, 57,150 kg

For his part Kid galahad (28-1, 17 KO), he weighed 50 grams more in the first instance, and after a while, 56,950 kg.

The champion is a tough nut to crack. Not as spectacular as others, he has a high winning percentage before the limit without being a knockout, and he possesses great defensive concepts. The Qatari-born is 31 years old, in full physical condition and boxing maturity, and is seen as a huge winner in the betting houses. His only loss dates from 2019, and we mean a close split decision against the aforementioned Warrington in his first approach to the world title. He has continued to improve since then, and is IBF featherweight world champion since August, when he destroyed Jazza dickens in the eleventh round. Kiko will have his opportunity enlarged if Galahad’s heart can beat him and he stays to exchange blows, since in Sheffield, the city where he resides, and with his promoter after organizing the event, he will beat a boxer on points already Round robin by definition might seem almost impossible.

Two other good fights will accompany Galahad and Martínez in the gala that takes place at the Sheffield Arena. On the one hand, the European Cruiser Championship between the British Chris Billam-Smith (13-1, 10 KO) and the French Dylan bregeon (11-1-1, 3 KOs), with the champion as a wide favorite. The EBU, as in the case of Henchiri in the super featherweight, has accepted the status of challenger of the Frenchman despite having lost his last appointment against the European Union champion Fabio Turchi.

Also, the fantastic Terri harper (11-0-1, 6 KOs) risks her WBC super featherweight title by taking on the American Alycia Baumgardner (10-1, 6 KO).

The gala, which is completed with other secondary fights, will be able to be seen in Spain tomorrow Saturday live on DAZN, estimating the fight of Kiko Martínez at around 11:00 p.m.