Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Sheffield Arena, home of Kid Galahad, received Kiko Martínez tonight as a stone guest for the first defense of the IBF World Featherweight Championship of the British man of Qatari origin, at a gala organized by Matchroom Boxing.

But the Spaniard, the most successful boxer of the 21st century, one of the greats of all time, struck out. The stakes were very against it, but with a fight in tow, he solved with his characteristic bombings in the fifth, and finished in the sixth round.

Kid galahad (28-1, 17 KO) was presented as a huge favorite for bettors and Anglo-Saxon chroniclers; not so much for those of us who know Kiko martinez (43-10-2, 30 KO), the Spanish fans and a good part of our Hispanic friends, who in the southern part of America did not doubt the capabilities of Torrellano either.

Galahad came out with authority, looking for the central part of the ring and using both the jab and the combinations, which did some damage to Kiko in the middle of the round, something from which the Alicante recovered. The British followed, sometimes installed on left-handed guard, scoring better and dominating the actions, although the MaravillaBox, encouraged by some Spaniards in the Sheffield Arena, was looking very little by little to get closer and enter a short distance that could theoretically benefit him. When leaving after the third round, Kiko had a cut on his right eyebrow, which did not seem worrisome at the time.

The final KO hit

Our compatriot improved in the fourth inning, showing more intonation and exerting more pressure on the champion, who, much to our regret, had taken the first three sets on the cards. The trend continued in a fifth round where Kiko took hold and recovered “sensations” (excuse the joke) until, in his final moments, a crochet outside the Galahad guard brought down the local. At the entrance of the sixth round, a new curved hand exploded in the face of the former champion, who could not get up, because the belt has a name, it has an owner, it has a belly to show off. That of our Kiko Martínez.

Incredible feat, he already has four world titles and five European titles, almost nothing.

In other matches of the night, the owner of the WBC super featherweight belt Terri harper (11-1-1, 6 KO) yielded relentlessly to the American challenger Alycia Baumgardner (11-1, 7 KO). After a good start from the British, Baumgardner put Harper in trouble in the second round with heavy hands, something that was accentuated in the following rounds, when, in an undefeated inning, an impressive curved hand to the temple left Harper KO standing, absolutely defenseless and turned; the referee, excellent, stopped the actions by getting between them. Great surprise, deserved triumph of the American full of forcefulness with all justice leaving the former champion her condition of undefeated and almost untouchable tonight.

The European Cruiserweight Championship faced the champion, Chris Billam-Smith (14-1, 10 KO), and the French contender Dylan bregeon (11-2-1, 3 KO). From the first rounds, the Frenchman presented copious bleeding from the eye area in a very tight fight, with a lot of grip and few combinations. Billam-Smith was much better than the limited Bregeon, and he took every round simply by proposing something, deteriorating the challenger’s physique. The EBU should consider accepting continental championships with fighters who come from defeat, since the prestige of the title does not correspond to the poor show experienced. 120-109, 119-109 and 119-109 were the scores in favor of the still champion.

In the opening bouts, an English regional super lightweight title saw Sun hunt (8-0, 1 KO) prevail (98-93 on points) over James Flint (9-1-1, 2 KO) and, in the light category, the young Donte dixon (6-0, 3 KO) was measured at Jordan mccorry (19-8-1, 4 KO), passing a test in which he learned a lot, since it turned into a tough battle at times. Dixon prevailed in a single score of 77-73.