Furious, that’s how it has shown Kiko rivera in his last live through social networks. The son of Isabel Pantoja He has expressed his discomfort at the insistent monitoring that reporters have been doing since the publication of his last exclusive, where he tells how the reconciliation with his mother and the new open war with his cousin Anabel has been.

While Kiko chatted with her followers, the show ‘Socialite’ it broadcast, also strictly live, images of the exterior of the house where the dj is. A situation that causes him a notorious anger and that he is not willing to continue tolerating. “One thing is for you to go one day because they call you, each one makes a living as they want, but being heavy and harassing as they do not,” said Kiko in reference to the different media that crowd every day in the vicinity of his Sevillian home, but not everything has remained a mere complaint. While it is true that Kiko Rivera’s media career is closely linked with Mediaset, the dj has confessed not being satisfied with the treatment he is currently receiving from the Italian subsidiary and classifies the situation he is dealing with as “harassment” every day.

Kiko Rivera during one of the installments of ‘Cantora, the poisoned inheritance’.

“It is not wanted, no. I have the right to tell what comes out of my balls, but no one has to be under my house 24 hours, no one is looking for it,” agrees the Sevillian. Moment that he has taken the opportunity to show his unknown affinity with the main competitor of what was, until now, his television home. “Well yes. Long live Antena 3! What does he want me to tell you … The truth is that I really like it Antenna 3, I watch it a lot “, says Kiko, who knows and is a confessed follower of some of the leading programs of the Atresmedia chain.” I see many of the programs out there, such as ‘Your face is familiar to me’ or the ‘Mask’This one of the masks … they are really cool, “he says.

Despite the fact that in recent years the Fuencarral chain has been the place where he has made his last television appearances, all of them heavily paid, the son of the tonadillera has said enough and promises to establish red lines with what until now was his friend chain . A decision that also affects the program where he has shot some of his family members in the media. “You’re wrong, I’m not going to the ‘Deluxe'”, has answered the son of the tonadillera to the question of one of his followers. A situation that, if firm, could leave Kiko Rivera out of the television circuit for a while.

Although it is true that Kiko has attended programs of Antenna 3The truth is that the controversies that have made the news lately have not interested the editorial line of the San Sebastián de los Reyes chain. Family problems, infidelities and betrayals that have made your profile fit better in the content it offers Telecinco.

Annoyed by the situation he is experiencing with the press, and especially with the one sent there by Mediaset, the dj now seems to want to get a little closer to Atresmedia. A possible communion that, who knows, could bear fruit in the near future through more ‘white’ and ‘familiar’ formats than the ones he is used to frequenting.

