Angela “Angie” Kukawski, who was a manager and business advisor to celebrities like the Kardashian clan, Kanye West and Nicki Minaj until a few months ago, was murdered, allegedly by her boyfriend, for passionate reasons.

Sites like TMZ, The Hollywood Reporter, and Variety reported on the brutal crime Kukawski suffered, as Los Angeles authorities found his body, stabbed, inside your car yesterday morning.

“Kukawski was reported missing on December 22. Los Angeles Police and Simi Valley responded to a call regarding the presence of the missing person’s car on Patricia Avenue.

“There they found Kukawski’s body, inside his car, which was parked on the street,” said the local police department, LAPD.

After the forensic examination, carried out at the Ventura County Medical Examiner clinical office, it was determined that it was a homicide and an arrest warrant was issued against the main suspect, Jason baker, 49 years old and partner of who served as financial manager of artist brands.

“Angela was the best. He cared a lot about us and made things that seemed impossible happen. She will always be missed, and we send our condolences to her family and loved ones at this terrible time, ”the Kardashians and their mother, Kris Jenner, declared in an official statement.

“Angie” was known in the media for her dexterity and business acumen, different journalists from NBC and E! Reported on networks, and recently she kept the account of the estate of murdered rapper Tupac Shakur.

Baker, already in prison and charged with murder in the first degree, according to Fox News, was accused of having killed “Angie” at her home in Sherman Oaks and, after the fact, of having carried her body in the car as far as possible. abandonment. His bail is $ 2 million.

Kukawski was 55 years old with five children, and currently worked at the consulting and financial services firm Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, which also mourned the death in a statement.

