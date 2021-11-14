Kim Kardashian wears black dress at Paris Hilton’s wedding | .

It would be a rare thing for Kim Kardashian to attend a social event and go unnoticed, even if it is her best friend’s wedding. Paris hilton, you can decided to appear in a stunning black dress.

This is not the first time that the famous socialite captivates everyone with her outfit, however she did not manage to tarnish the beautiful wedding dress of her friend, who like her looked shiny.

It seems that after his separation everything he lived for Kim kardashian Throughout 6 years with Kanye West it would not have happened, of course with the exception of his adorable children, because today he looked more radiant than ever.

Pumpkin spice and all goodies for the Paris wedding! “Wrote Kim Kardashian.

Kim decided to take advantage of the space that Instagram provides to share content, so in total there were 10 photos that she shared in her publication.

In one of the last images we can appreciate the beauty of Kim kardashian Along with other guests, Nicole Ritchie appears, daughter of the famous singer Lionel Ritchie, who became the best friend of Paris when she started with the reality programs with the program The Simple Life.

At the table, in addition to Kim and Nicole, she also met other people who, curiously, like her, were wearing clothes in black, surely it was a dress code that the bride and groom decided to use to highlight their own wedding.

At the bottom of the image that we mentioned, other guests also appear wearing black garments, despite the fact that everyone was dressed in black except for the bride and groom Kim Kardashian managed to give this requirement a twist.

Her dress immediately attracted attention because of the cut that was both in the front and in the back, the skirt itself was long and a little wide, but with a fall.

From the moment Paris Hilton announced her engagement, everyone was eagerly awaiting her wedding, knowing that it would be a most spectacular event, and surely it was because of the photographs that have been shared all over the Internet.

His guests could not go unnoticed especially Kim Kardashian, who was also helping him with the long train of Paris’s dress as a best friend would do on the most important day of her life.