Kim Kardashian wears green swimsuit like Reese Whitherspoon | Instagram

Surely looking at the photographs of Kim Kardashian will give you some idea of ​​the look she was imitating, if you are a fan of comedy / romance movies you will have seen a very famous one of Reese whitherspoon, It was from one of her characters that the businesswoman got the idea.

Kim kardashian I was wearing a flirt swimsuit Two-piece in green, which appears in a scene from the movie “Legally Blonde”, released in 2001.

In one of the scenes of this film that became a success and that also gave recognition to the beautiful American actress, she appears requesting her entrance to Harvard through a video that every applicant must share.

In this scene, Reese appears requesting his input while solving some basic problems in his residence, while doing so, he is wearing a two-piece swimsuit in green with sequins and green strips of a lighter tone.

It’s been a long time since Kim kardashian made a video similar to that of Elle Woods, the Whitherspoon character trying to get into Harvard with her unique style.

Kim Kardashian wears green swimsuit like Reese Whitherspoon | AP

On this occasion, the photographs of Kourtney Kardashian’s younger sister were shared on Instagram, through a fan account on August 15.

In total there were two photos where she is showing off her exquisite figure and enormous charms, something with which her fans are already more than used to seeing.

For Elle Woods’ look to be 100% represented on that occasion, the 41-year-old businesswoman and socialite dyed her hair blonde, which highlights her features thanks to the beautiful tan she has on her skin.

In the second image we can see a little more of the figure of the owner of SKIMS, who by the way recently launched a collaboration with the Fendi brand and it was a success from the first minute of its launch.

For the photo that he shared at the end, he is blowing a kiss in the air, whoever has seen this image will surely have been a little excited when he saw it, thanks to the pose in which he is, his dream curves immediately stand out. .

Kim Kardashian shared this publication on her official Instagram to refer to the movie on Halloween, for these dates she always finds a way to stand out in sight, turning all eyes to her.