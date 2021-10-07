Kim Kardashian adjusts her micro waist only with a chain | AP

The famous model, businesswoman and socialite Kim Kardashian appeared again in a photo in which she appears showing off her narrow waist, only now she wore it by adjusting it with a chain.

The name of this famous social media star has become extremely popular, both in Google search and on social media.

Currently Kim kardashian She has more than 257 million followers on her official Instagram account, a figure that we continually see increasing, as is the case with her sisters. Kendall jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

This flirtatious celebrity always tends to attract the attention of her fans, this thanks to her popularity as a result of her companies and especially the controversies in which she appears.

Again, the ex-wife of Kanye West and mother of his four children, appeared on an Instagram account created by her own fans.

Kim Kardashian adjusts her micro waist only with a chain | .

This time Kim kardashian She is wearing a design of her own SKIMS brand. They are two cute pieces in pink, on the top it has a strapless and at the bottom a piece that although it is not so tiny, it is somewhat striking.

With a slightly wide chain in silver she is adjusting her already tiny waist making it look even smaller than it already is, in the first photo she is also wearing her superior charms which seem to come out a little from her garment.

In the second image we see Kim again with the same clothes but now she is holding several small chains.

CLICK HERE IF YOU WANT TO SEE THE PHOTOS.

Something that has characterized this famous businesswoman is her beauty, which although she has undergone certain aesthetic arrangements have helped her a lot to become an icon of beauty and fashion.

This is because millions want to have a figure similar to hers and also wear the garments that she uses, which usually become a trend quickly.

WHAT DOES KIM KARDASHIAN OWE HIS SUCCESS AS A BUSINESSWOMAN?

From the moment he opened his Instagram account, which soon managed to verify it, with this the official accounts of the great personalities are identified, quickly the growth of his popularity increased.

Because she immediately began to have millions of followers, she realized that this was a strong means to start promoting some products, the same ones that the businesswoman herself has launched and that she promotes herself as the main model

With this marketing technique and without spending so much on advertising in other media, Kim Kardashian found the secret to become even more popular, and opened the door for millions to do the same as her.

North West’s mom was probably not the first personality to see Instagram’s potential as an influencer, but she did take advantage of it right away.