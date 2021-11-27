Kim Kardashian and her daughter North create a shared account on TikTok

Recently, it was announced that the socialite Kim Kardashian and her daughter North have launched a shared account within the TikTok application, something that undoubtedly many people expected.

Kim Kardashian offered a sweet view of her relationship with her oldest daughter, North West, when they launched a joint account of TikTok the Thanksgiving.

The mother-daughter duo has already amassed nearly 66,000,000 followers on @KimAndNorth and shared 14 new videos in just 12 hours.

They began their posts by sharing images from their “spa day,” which showed them wearing Kylie Cosmetics and lip-syncing with Doja Cat singing “Need To Know.”

It may interest you: Kanye West: it is God’s will to be with Kim Kardashian

Just a few hours later, they uploaded videos of their decor from the Thanksgiving Day, which included pumpkins, fall leaves, hay barrels, and balloons.

The 41-year-old star and her oldest daughter with her ex Kanye West also showed off their goofy sides as they stuck their tongues out at the camera.

Notably, most of the recordings were recorded by North, who made sure to capture fun memories throughout the day, such as riding golf carts and hanging out with his cousin Penelope Disick.

However, among the cutest videos was one of Kardashian and North dancing to Adele’s “Easy On Me” before Penelope joined North in front of the camera in another video.

Kardashian’s latest platform was made just one day after her estranged husband said that God will bring them together.

West spoke about his marriage when he appeared at the Los Angeles Mission to deliver 1,000 meals to Skid Row before Thanksgiving break.

On the other hand, West, who shares four children with Kardashian, said parenting remains her top priority.

I have to be with my children as much as possible… I am doing everything possible to be on the side of the situation ”. The Grammy winner added: “I’m trying to put this in the sanest, calmest way possible, but I need to be back home.”

The truth is that many hope that their relationship improves and that they return as a couple, since without a doubt they were one of the favorites and the current “boyfriend” of the socialite, unfortunately many do not like him.