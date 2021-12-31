Kim Kardashian could be a neighbor of her ex-husband Kanye West | Instagram

There is no doubt that the love that you still feel Kanye west by Kim Kardashian his ex-wife and mother of his children has taken him to what for some could be desperate measures, as everything indicates that very soon he will become his neighbor in Hidden Hills.

Apparently the famous rapper does not want to let his still wife go, as he himself affirms that because it is God’s will, for a couple of days it has been confirmed that the singer and businessman acquired a piece of land right in front of the house of Kendall Jenner’s older sister socialite.

Nowadays Kim kardashian lives in Hidden Hills, in California, United States, which is an exclusive residential where several stars also live such as Angela Aguilar, The Weeknd and one of the members of the Kiss group.

This information has been shared by The New York Post, in addition, the price he paid was mentioned and something else to make sure that no one took over the property only he, according to the Kanye West portal he paid a total of 4.921 million dollars.

The property itself was priced at $ 4.5 million, but North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West’s dad decided to pay $ 421,000 above the price to make sure no one had it alone.

Kim Kardashin and Kanye West were one of the most famous couples in show business | AP

According to the information provided, this mansion is one-story, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms, although it seems that he wants to tear it down to build again, it was built in 1955 and is currently considered in a practically abandoned state.

West’s main objective is not exactly to get his wife back, it is rather to enjoy his children completely so living a few meters from his ex was the best for him.

As you will remember, the interpreter of “Praise God” previously lived in Malibu, which undoubtedly made it quite difficult for him to be able to see his children constantly, reaching the conclusion that it is best to live close to them to see them continuously.

Apparently Kanye West, who now officially calls himself Ye, has given up on his idea of ​​winning back Kim Kardashian, it could be that he is already convinced that the businesswoman does not want to return with him.

Despite being separated since 2020, it seems that the former celebrity couple continues to maintain a cordial relationship, due to their children, which is the best thing that can happen with any couple.