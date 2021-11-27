Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear kissing in a new photo | AP

Rapper Kanye West insists on not letting his famous wife Kim Kardashian go, this has been mentioned in interviews and they recently appeared together in a new photo while he gave her a kiss, news that has surprised several.

At the beginning of the year it was revealed that the famous couple made up of the famous American socialite and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and Kanye West He had separated and that she had asked for a divorce, which became one of the most commented on by celebrity and Internet users.

It was not until rumors about a new love affair with Kendall Jenner’s older sister began to surface that the rapper and father of his four children began to react to the desire to return to his wife.

It may interest you: Daniella Chávez highlights her charms in a thin white blouse

Although the couple was separated and with the divorce process from the moment they each began to live in different places, it seems that their relationship was quite good, especially since we have seen them live together.

Even Kim Kardashian appeared in Donda’s presentation of Kanye’s new album, it seems that the two get along the best, after 6 years together as a couple and parents of 4 they learned to have a very good coexistence despite the distance.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West appear kissing in a new photo | Instagram kanyewest

West recently shared a new photo of him and Kim in his stories. kissing very affectionate on the lips, despite the fact that the image is new, it was surely taken when they were still a couple, perhaps he wanted to relive fond memories and let her know that he still loves her.

The photo is taken in black and white, the two are wearing comfortable clothes and it seems that they are in a kind of desert place, it would surely be the location that was used to record the official Closed on Sunday video, where their children also appear .

Kanye West is determined to get his wife back, who by certain procedures has not been able to finalize your divorce, he assures that he must be close to Kim kardashian because it is the will of God, as you have been mentioning.

At the moment the businesswoman is happy with what seems to be her new partner Pete Davidson, so she has not made any comment on the recent statements made by the interpreter of “Praised God”, the most popular song on her new album.