Kim Kardashian wears only her SKIMS stockings in flirty photo | .

Flirtatious and always attracting attention is how we see the famous American businesswoman and socialite ex-wife of rapper Kanye West, we talk about Kim kardashian who appeared wearing only a pair of brand socks SKIMS.

For years Kourtney Kardashian’s older sister has been constantly in the eye of the hurricane due to certain controversies in which she has been involved, curiously some of them have been caused by Kim Kardashian herself.

Of course, this gradually changed over the years and despite the fact that it continues to be a constant trend, but now thanks to its SKIMS brand that includes a wide variety of models, it is not only limited to the transparent stockings.

Other designs that we have admired and that have also sold out once they are launched on the market are pajamas, girdles and some extremely comfortable clothing, but this time we will concentrate only on these types of garments.

Kim Kardashian appears in a photo posted on her official Instagram account, which she posted earlier this year on February 26.

In the flirty photo She is sitting on a kind of mat made of dry bamboo, the businesswoman has her legs gathered and crossed in front, the same happens with her arms that cover her enormous charms, her hair is loose with light waves.

Thanks to the SKIMS socks that she is wearing are a bit transparent and satin, it seems that she is not wearing anything, this makes her look even more flirtatious than she is.

After 36 weeks since its publication, the socialite already has 6,209,580 red hearts, in terms of comments it has 68.4 thousand in total with thousands of hearts and compliments towards its beauty, this figure is the most common in each of your publications.

Kim Kardashian and her new love relationship

For a couple of weeks the news about the businesswoman and her new love relationship began to spread rapidly, especially when the photographs of Kim kardashian and Pete Davidson being together came to light.

Obviously her fans were immediately excited, because the businesswoman could again give herself a chance in love, which the father of her four children did not like at all.

Kanye West on more than one occasion has stated that he will not separate from his wife, it is something that he does not accept so he refuses to have a relationship with another person, apparently he is determined to conquer her.